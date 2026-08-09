Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mersin
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Mersin, Turkey

;
Mezitli
25
Erdemli
7
Silifke
4
House Delete
Clear all
40 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex in Tomyuk, MersinVillas 4+1Complex surrendered, searched receivedThe villa has a…
$834,642
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 3
Premium 4+1 class villasMezitli, MersinThe complex consists of 10 villasPanoramic sea viewTo…
$665,427
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Cevlik, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Cevlik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Floor 2
$41,56M
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Duplex 1 bedroom in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 15
New Investment Apartments 200 Meters from the Sea in Mersin Apartments in Mersin, Tece situa…
$246,196
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa for two owners / townhouse 3+1Mersin, YenishehirLand area 1500 m2Villa area of 250 m2F…
$234,386
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury 4+1 villasAyash, Mersin.Sea viewThe complex consists of 9 villasCompletion of constru…
$400,171
Leave a request
Duplex 1 bedroom in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 15
Apartments-duplexes 1 + 1 in a premium class complex, Tomyuk, MersinComplex surrendered, sea…
$171,502
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa 5+1 with panoramic viewsMersin, AyashDesign renovation of the villaVilla complex at th…
$445,904
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas within Walking Distance of the Sea in Mersin Ayaş Mersin is one of the cities suitabl…
$608,525
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex in Tomyuk, MersinVillas 3+1The villa has a private swimming pool and fenced area…
$480,205
Leave a request
Duplex 1 bedroom in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 16
Investment Properties in a Project with Extensive Facilities in Mersin Mersin, the pearl of …
$176,042
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Erdemli, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Villas in a Prestigious Project in Erdemli Tömük Mersin is one of the most important po…
$488,746
Leave a request
Duplex 1 bedroom in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 1 bedroom
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 12
1+1 duplex apartments in a new complex in Mersin, TegeThe complex costs from 1 blockComplex …
$66,314
Leave a request
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 320 m²
Floor 13/14
New elite complex in Mezitli, MersinFirst coastlineSuitable for Turkish citizenshipSuitable …
$628,839
Leave a request
Villa 1 room in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 1 room
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
$219,066
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
New Detached Villas in a Prestigious Location in Mezitli, Mersin Boasting one of the longest…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
$17,38M
Leave a request
2 room house in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room house
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
$68,749
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Mezitli, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 4
Smart Villas with Spectacular Forest, City, and Sea Views in Mersin Mezitli Mersin, with its…
$644,800
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Silifke, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Silifke, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern Semi-Detached Villas with Gardens in Mersin Silifke Silifke is a beautiful coastal di…
$206,879
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Yenişehir, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Garden Villas for Sale in a Prestigious Project in Yenişehir, Mersin The villas for …
$802,338
Leave a request
2 room house in Mezitli, Turkey
2 room house
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/14
$1,86M
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 3 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
$224,892
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 5
Brand-New Apartments for Sale Within Walking Distance of All Social Amenities in Mezitli Mer…
$522,138
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 13
Duplexes 4+1Ayash, Mersin.Panoramic view of the sea, mountainsSuitable for Turkish residence…
$356,723
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 4+1 on the first coastlineMersin, TashujuLand area 430 m2Villa area of 250 m2There is …
$857,508
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Silifke, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Silifke, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 2
Magnificent Nature View Villas for Sale in Mersin Silifke Mersin continues to attract both l…
$602,332
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium 5+1 class villasMezitli, MersinThe villa is located on a fenced territoryTo the sea …
$571,672
Leave a request
2 room house in Erdemli, Turkey
2 room house
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Новый клубный Жилой домBOUTIQUE by MarvistaПремиум качествоСдача в июле 2023 гВосьмиэтажный …
$65,254
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa 6+2Yenishehir, MersinSea view, mountains, cityThe villa is rented, you can come…
$800,341
Leave a request

Property types in Mersin

villas
duplexes

Properties features in Mersin, Turkey

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go