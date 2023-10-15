Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Mersin, Turkey

Villa 3 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3
€156,000
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 3
In the central district of Yenisehir, duplex 4+1 was put up for sale. The apartment is locat…
€178,500
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 11
For sale is a duplex 2+1 in the popular area of Mersin, Teje. The apartment has a total area…
€124,500
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1
€92,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Elvanli, Turkey
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 16
New elite complex in Tomyuk We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own co…
€97,000
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mersin, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 15
€110,000
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mersin, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 14
New investment complex in Arpachbakhshish We are glad to present a new investment complex wi…
€59,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with garden, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with garden, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Floor 2
We present a project of villas for permanent residence of a large family in Mersin. Villa 4+…
€365,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 536 m²
Floor 4
We present an ultra-modern villa for permanent residence of a large family. Villa 5+2 is loc…
€1,23M
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 386 m²
Floor 3
Introducing the villa "dream" for the permanent residence of a large family. Villa 6 + 1 is …
€698,500
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mezitli, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 13
Spacious Flats with En-Suite Bathrooms and Double Balconies in Mezitli, Mersin Mersin is the…
€150,000
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mersin, Turkey
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Semi-Detached House Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Kargıpınarı Mersin is one…
€140,000
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea View Flats with En-Suite Bathrooms and Terraces in Mersin Ayaş Mersin is a summer destin…
€106,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Mersin, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with Car Park in Complex with Rich Amenities in Mersin Erdemli The villa is located in…
€220,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking in Sogucak, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Sogucak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in Mersin Toroslar Municipality with Nature View Mersin, the pearl of the Mediterranea…
€275,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with BBQ area in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with BBQ area
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 2
We present to your attention a two-story villa in the central district of Enishehir. Plannin…
€480,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mersin, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
КАРГЫДЖАК ВИЛЛА № 6 НА ОЛИВКОВОМ ХОЛМЕ. 3 КОМНАТЫ, 1 ХОЛЛ, 2 ВАННЫЕ КОМНАТЫ, 2 БАЛКОНА бо…
€365,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking in Toroslar, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 2
We present to your attention a two-story villa 4 + 1 overlooking the mountains in Toroslar. …
€190,000
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with mountain view, with appliances in Mersin, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with mountain view, with appliances
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Вилла 2+1 c 3 санузлами , Эрдемли, Мерсин. Расстояние до моря: 13000 м (20 мин на машине)…
€160,000
Villa 2 room villa in Mersin, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Вилла с мебелью, Томюк, Мерсин. Подходит для получения ВНЖ. 1 этаж - кухня-салон, терр…
€145,000
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with children playground, with gazebo in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with children playground, with gazebo
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 3
€442,000
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with children playground
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 10
€206,000
Villa 2 room villa in Silifke, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Silifke, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
VILLA CONCEPT 2 + 1 TO SALE IN THE SUSANOGL FROM REMAX LOCA Silifke Atayurt Features of the…
€158,000
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with gazebo, with BBQ area in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with gazebo, with BBQ area
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 3
Dreaming of your own home by the sea? We present to your attention a three-story villa in th…
€288,000
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with gazebo, with BBQ area in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with gazebo, with BBQ area
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Floor 3
Choose a detached house on the Mediterranean coast? Then pay attention to this offer. We pre…
€445,500
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
We present a new project of the complex, which will be located in one of the most attractive…
€73,000
Duplex 7 rooms with parking, with children playground, with gazebo in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms with parking, with children playground, with gazebo
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 420 m²
Floor 11
Duplex 6 + 1 in the popular area of Mersin, Mezitli is for sale. The apartment has a total a…
€231,500
Villa Villa 7 rooms with elevator, with sea view, with terrace in Kocavilayet, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms with elevator, with sea view, with terrace
Kocavilayet, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 536 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa with sea view with the possibility of obtaining citizenship. Villa's layout and infras…
€1,30M
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 4
€191,500
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with security in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with security
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Floor 4
For sale is an apartment of 2 + 1 with an additional room in the growing area of Mersin, Arp…
€250,000

Properties features in Mersin, Turkey

