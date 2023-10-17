Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Antalya
3461
Alanya
1656
Sekerhane Mahallesi
1656
Doesemealti
70
Mersin
27
Gazipasa
21
Konyaalti
10
Kemer
5
3 487 properties total found
Duplex in Lara, Turkey
Duplex
Lara, Turkey
€530,806
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Dressing Room and Private Garden in Antalya Dosemealti The houses are situated i…
€648,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Houses with Dressing Room and Private Garden in Antalya Dosemealti The houses are situated i…
€648,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning in Bueyuekkumluca, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning
Bueyuekkumluca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Detached Houses Close to Sea in Antalya Kemeragzi The houses have 275 sqm of land a…
€854,000
9 room house in Alanya, Turkey
9 room house
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/3
€2,85M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kadriye, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kadriye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 271 m²
€1,14M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 2
€1,25M
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
€297,000
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Belek, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Belek, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
€185,000
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Beycik, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Beycik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
€109,800
7 room house in Alanya, Turkey
7 room house
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 580 m²
Floor 1/3
€2,30M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with garden, with sauna in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with garden, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 3
€880,000
Duplex in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex
Alanya, Turkey
€590,000
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kemer, Turkey
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
€66,890
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Konyaalti, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Spacious and Chic New House For Sale in Antalya Konyaaltı Discover this expansive house in t…
€636,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Belek, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Belek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished Semi-Detached House with Communal Pool in Belek Turkey This semi-detached house is…
€245,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
Floor 5/5
€4,90M
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Floor 3/4
€467,500
Villa 3 room villa with children playground, with BBQ area in Avsallar, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with children playground, with BBQ area
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
€231,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/3
€187,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/3
€439,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Belek, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Belek, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Detached House with a Private Pool and Garden in Antalya Belek Discover this fantastic house…
€390,000
Duplex in Konakli, Turkey
Duplex
Konakli, Turkey
€220,000
Villa Villa in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Villa Villa
Mahmutlar, Turkey
€615,000
Duplex in Konakli, Turkey
Duplex
Konakli, Turkey
€179,350
Duplex in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex
Mahmutlar, Turkey
€325,000
Duplex in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex
Alanya, Turkey
€367,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Quality Flats 800 mt to the Hospital and Tram Line in Fevzi Çakmak, Kepez The flats are situ…
€205,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Doesemealti, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi-Detached Villas in Complex with Swimming Pool in Antalya Duzlercami The villas are loca…
€505,000

