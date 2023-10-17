UAE
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Mediterranean Region
Houses
Houses for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Antalya
3461
Alanya
1656
Sekerhane Mahallesi
1656
Doesemealti
70
Mersin
27
Gazipasa
21
Konyaalti
10
Kemer
5
Muratpasa
4
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
3 487 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Duplex
Lara, Turkey
€530,806
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
4
2
155 m²
2
Houses with Dressing Room and Private Garden in Antalya Dosemealti The houses are situated i…
€648,000
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
4
2
155 m²
2
Houses with Dressing Room and Private Garden in Antalya Dosemealti The houses are situated i…
€648,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning
Bueyuekkumluca, Turkey
5
4
245 m²
3
Spacious Detached Houses Close to Sea in Antalya Kemeragzi The houses have 275 sqm of land a…
€854,000
Recommend
9 room house
Alanya, Turkey
9
1
800 m²
1/3
€2,85M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kadriye, Turkey
5
220 m²
€550,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Doesemealti, Turkey
5
271 m²
€1,14M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
5
3
270 m²
2
€1,25M
Recommend
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
4
2
100 m²
2
€297,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Belek, Turkey
3
1
50 m²
3
€185,000
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Beycik, Turkey
4
1
270 m²
2
€109,800
Recommend
7 room house
Alanya, Turkey
7
1
580 m²
1/3
€2,30M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with garden, with sauna
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
280 m²
3
€880,000
Recommend
Duplex
Alanya, Turkey
€590,000
Recommend
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kemer, Turkey
3
1
150 m²
2
€66,890
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Konyaalti, Turkey
6
3
330 m²
Spacious and Chic New House For Sale in Antalya Konyaaltı Discover this expansive house in t…
€636,000
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Belek, Turkey
4
2
180 m²
2
Furnished Semi-Detached House with Communal Pool in Belek Turkey This semi-detached house is…
€245,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
4
240 m²
5/5
€4,90M
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Alanya, Turkey
6
2
380 m²
3/4
€467,500
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with children playground, with BBQ area
Avsallar, Turkey
4
3
200 m²
1/2
€231,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3
2
100 m²
2/3
€187,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
8
3
270 m²
1/3
€439,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Belek, Turkey
4
3
190 m²
Detached House with a Private Pool and Garden in Antalya Belek Discover this fantastic house…
€390,000
Recommend
Duplex
Konakli, Turkey
€220,000
Recommend
Villa Villa
Mahmutlar, Turkey
€615,000
Recommend
Duplex
Konakli, Turkey
€179,350
Recommend
Duplex
Mahmutlar, Turkey
€325,000
Recommend
Duplex
Alanya, Turkey
€367,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
4
2
180 m²
Quality Flats 800 mt to the Hospital and Tram Line in Fevzi Çakmak, Kepez The flats are situ…
€205,000
Recommend
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Doesemealti, Turkey
4
2
220 m²
2
Semi-Detached Villas in Complex with Swimming Pool in Antalya Duzlercami The villas are loca…
€505,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
