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Houses for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

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Antalya
186
Alanya
38
Muratpasa
223
Serik
83
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1 227 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Kepez, Turkey
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Duplex 1 bedroom
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
New residential complex in Antalya – stylish lofts, apartments with gardens and private pool…
$63,340
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 4+1 with private pool for sale in Kargicak, AlanyaWe offer for sale a spacious villa 4…
$496,488
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
House in Kargıcak, Turkey
House
Kargıcak, Turkey
$1,21M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury villa 3+1 in Kargicak, Alanya | Private pool, Panoramic sea viewWe offer for sale a m…
$334,058
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/3
Stylish Apartments in a Project Near Golf Courses in Antalya Belek The apartments are locate…
$188,204
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with its own swimming pool in a protected complex with sea viewsKargyjak District - Ja…
$346,725
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 625 m²
Luxury Designed Detached Villa with Smart Home System, Pool and Garden for Sale in Alanya Ka…
$1,91M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa 5+1 with panoramic sea views in Kargicak, AlanyaWe offer for sale a fully furni…
$529,885
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa 3+1 for sale in Alanya, KargydzhakWe offer for sale a spacious two-level villa 3+1 in …
$369,480
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
Villa in İshaklı, Turkey
Villa
İshaklı, Turkey
$195,382
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Muratpasa, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 353 m²
Furnished Villa Close to the Beach and Daily Amenities in Kargıcak, Alanya Renowned for its …
$443,491
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor 2
$809,757
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Properties for Sale in a Modern Project in Muratpaşa Antalya Memurevleri Neighborhood in Mur…
$266,718
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Villa 8 rooms in Mezitli, Turkey
Villa 8 rooms
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Floor 4/4
$25,58M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
Furnished Sea-View Villas for Investment on Kaş’s Çukurbağ Peninsula Çukurbağ Peninsula, loc…
$655,589
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Villa 1 room in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 1 room
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
$219,066
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 3+1Floor: 1, , 155m², €285,000Nestled in the tranquil and picturesque setti…
$327,945
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House in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
House
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Area 639 m²
Discover a remarkable selection of villas for sale in Alanya, offering a unique blend of mod…
$4,06M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Furnished four-bedroom villa with a pool and sea views, located in the Kargicak area, 2.5 km…
$496,883
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6 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
6 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
This elegant and fully furnished 6+2 triplex villa in Kargıcak offers the ultimate Mediterra…
$955,990
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4 bedroom house in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
This stunning villa for sale in Bektas, Alanya, offers 385 m2 of luxurious living space, set…
$760,330
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 2+1Floor: 1, , 150m², €318,000Discover the epitome of luxury living nestled…
$365,918
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kepez, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 348 m²
Sea-View Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in a Complex in Kepez The villas are located …
$2,32M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Seaview Homes with Smart Home Systems in Alanya Antalya The chic, detached homes are situate…
$5,00M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 364 m²
Alanya Modern Villas
$1,48M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/2
$15,58M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oba, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
4 separate villas with private poolSuitable for obtaining Turkish citizenshipWe offer a proj…
$628,564
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Agency
Alanya-home
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
3 bedroom townthouse in Camyuva, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Camyuva, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a cozy villa in the picturesque village of Chamyuva. A quiet and peaceful place …
$790,644
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Price listVilla, 3+1Floor: 1, , 220m², €245,000Immerse yourself in the pinnacle of luxury li…
$281,918
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House in Dosemealti, Turkey
House
Dosemealti, Turkey
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Discover the charm of luxurious detached villas located in the serene Duzlercamı neighborhoo…
$1,45M
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Property types in Mediterranean Region

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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