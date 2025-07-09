Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Golbasi, Turkey

Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 680 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive Villas with Prestigious Location in a Secured Complex in Incek, Ankara Gölbaşı not…
$1,80M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/3
Ready to Move Brand New Apartments in İncek Gölbaşı Ankara, the capital and second-largest c…
$207,803
Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 2
Brand-New Detached Villas in a Complex Near TED College in Gölbaşı, Ankara As the capital an…
$1,25M
2 bedroom house in Golbasi, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with a Prime Location in a Secure Complex with a Pool in İncek, Ankara Gölbaşı is a d…
$212,563
Villa 6 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 525 m²
Number of floors 3
Lake View Villas with Detached Gardens in Ankara Gölbaşı The villas are in a rising locatio…
$1,38M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 8 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 3
Chic Villas with Modern Architecture in İncek Ankara İncek is a tranquil neighborhood locate…
$1,13M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas with Lake View in Prestigious Complex in Ankara Gölbaşı Detached villas are lo…
$1,60M
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 2/4
Brand New Apartments in Boutique Project in Gölbaşı Ankara Ankara, the capital and second la…
$151,130
Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 536 m²
Number of floors 3
Ultra-Luxury Villas for Sale with Private Pools in İncek Ankara Gölbaşı, one of the most val…
$1,93M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 391 m²
Luxury Villas in a Complex with Pool in Ankara Gölbaşı The villas are in Gölbaşı, a prime ar…
$696,409
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Flats for Sale at the Boulevard in İncek Gölbaşı Brand new flats are located in Gölba…
$189,076
Villa 7 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 615 m²
Number of floors 3
Lake View Villas with Detached Gardens in Ankara Gölbaşı The villas are in a rising locatio…
$1,88M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Golbasi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Golbasi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
Lake View Villas with Detached Gardens in Ankara Gölbaşı The villas are in a rising locatio…
$1,13M
