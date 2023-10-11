Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey

25 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 896 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€2,54M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 476 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€1,34M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Houses Intertwined with Nature in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached houses with l…
€1,21M
5 room house with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 4
Capacious 4 Storey Villas With Swimming Pool in Istanbul. Luxury villas for sale are located…
€1,20M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 321 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€437,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The apartments are situated in …
€354,000
6 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
6 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 4
Spacious Houses with Smart Home System in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The 6-bedroom houses are lo…
€1,20M
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Apartments Close to the Sea in Buyukcekmece Istanbul. The spacious apartments are in a …
€410,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 426 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxe Detached Villas Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached villas with luxury …
€857,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxe Detached Villas Close to Sea in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached villas with luxury …
€836,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 396 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Villas in a Complex Close to the Sea in Istanbul. The villas are in a complex close to …
€997,000
5 room house with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
5 room house with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 394 m²
Number of floors 2
Chic Villas in a Complex Close to the Sea in Istanbul. The villas are in a complex close to …
€852,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/12
Sea View Spacious Apartments in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The stylish apartments are in a two-b…
€222,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex Houses with Private Pools and Elevators in Buyukcekmece. Sea-view detached houses ar…
€1,79M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Triplex Houses in Istanbul Buyukcekmece. The detached triplex houses for sale in Is…
€746,000
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 1
4-Bedroom House in an Extensive Luxury Complex in Istanbul. The 4-bedroom house is situated …
€1,52M
House with furniture in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
House with furniture
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Özellikle sakin bir yaşam arayanlar için öne çıkan proje toplamda sadece 2 blok ve 25 daired…
€220,000
Villa 6 room villa in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 4
Büyükçekmece merkezinde ☆ Full  deniz manzarali ☆ Vatandasliga uygun ☆ Eşyali lüx satılık…
€1,23M
Villa 5 room villa in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 1 518 m²
Number of floors 1
BÜYÜKÇEKMECE ALKENT 2000 MAHALLESİNDE GÖL İSTANBUL SİTESİNDE TEK KATLI 5+1 1518 METRE ARSA…
€2,42M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 5
Апартаменты в небольшом комплексе с прекрасным видом   В квартире есть 1 гостиная, 3 с…
€472,649
Villa 5 room villa in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
€972,035
Villa 6 room villa in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Modern stylish villa with sea views in Istanbul, Buyukcekmece. Jacuzzi, sauna, panoramic …
€560,000
Villa 5 room villa in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 6
Number of floors 3
Villa with a layout of 5 + 1 (five bedrooms + living room). Living area of the house is 3…
€525,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Rooms 10
Number of floors 2
A beautiful spacious villa for sale on a plot of 20 acres of land. The plot is flat with …
€765,000
Villa Villa in Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
Villa Villa
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
PRIVATE VILLAS WITH LAKE VIEW We believe that people who lives in touch with nature are h…
€636,186
