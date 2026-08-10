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Houses for sale in Manavgat, Turkey

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duplexes
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8 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Manavgat, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Private Pools and Gardens Near the Amenities in Manavgat Antalya The Evrenseki r…
$433,927
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Manavgat, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 9/10
Apartments in a Project with Rich Social Amenities in Manavgat Side Side, located in the eas…
$392,132
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Manavgat, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments for Sale in a Central Location in Side Manavgat Side, one of Antalya’s most impor…
$223,339
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TekceTekce
5 bedroom house in Manavgat, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Private Pools and Gardens Near the Amenities in Manavgat Antalya The Evrenseki r…
$451,706
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Manavgat, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
Spacious 3-Bedroom Duplex Apartment in a Complex in Evrenseki Manavgat Evrenseki is a rapidl…
$160,357
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Manavgat, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa with Pool and Underfloor Heating in a Central Location in Side, Manavgat Side…
$832,397
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2 bedroom house in Manavgat, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront 2-Bedroom Villa with Garden in Örenşehir, Manavgat Located in Örenşehir, a coasta…
$332,856
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Manavgat, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Duplex Villa Within Walking Distance to the Sea in Manavgat Antalya Located in Evr…
$527,185
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