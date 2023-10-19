Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Manavgat
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Manavgat, Turkey

5 properties total found
House in city center in Manavgat, Turkey
House in city center
Manavgat, Turkey
€1,02M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kumkoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kumkoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 340 m²
The villa is built on a plot of 925 m2. Only 1000 meters from the sea. INTERIER: 340 m2 of …
€900,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Manavgat, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Manavgat, Turkey
Rooms 8
Area 480 m²
In Side, one of the favorite cities in Turkey, we offer an ultra-luxurious villa with a high…
€1,15M
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Kumkoey, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Kumkoey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 541 m²
A new project of premium villas on the border of the cities of Side and Manavgat. Side and M…
€1,69M
Villa 4 room villa in Tilkiler, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Tilkiler, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 235 m²
The complex includes 8 luxury combined villas. LCD is located in the prestigious Ilica area.…
€487,000

