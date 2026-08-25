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Houses for sale in Serik, Turkey

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villas
44
townhouses
3
duplexes
21
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85 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 117 m²
Number of floors 3
$1,05M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 088 m²
Number of floors 3
1088 m2 of land9 rooms1 Turkish bath1 living roomBuilding of 350 m2camelliaClosed garageGues…
$1,40M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
3-Bedroom Detached Villa with Private Pool in Kadriye Antalya Kadriye is located in the Seri…
$510 163
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Furnished 4-Bedroom Detached Home with Private Pool in Belek, Antalya This home for sale is …
$447 325
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa for Sale with Pool in Belek Antalya Belek, one of Antalya's most prestigious…
$478 643
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Villa 5 rooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
$8,08M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with Pool Near the Beach and Golf Courses in Belek The villa is located in An…
$370 285
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa for Sale in Belek Antalya with Large Garden and Terrace, Close to the Beach B…
$558 027
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 3/4
Well-Equipped Apartments for Sale in a Prime Location in Belek, Antalya Belek, one of Antaly…
$218 308
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/3
Investment Properties Close to All Daily and Social Amenities in Belek Modern properties are…
$296 072
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 3
4-Bedroom Detached Villa with a Private Pool and Garden in Belek Antalya The villa is locate…
$519 414
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4 bedroom house in Serik, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Furnished and Renovated Villa for Sale in Kadriye Antalya Kadriye is one of Antalya’s promi…
$197 384
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4 bedroom house in Serik, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Semi-Detached Villa with Private Pool in Belek Belek, one of Antalya’s most prestigious area…
$348 261
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2 bedroom house in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom house
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Triplex Villa in a Complex with a Swimming Pool in Belek Belek, one of Antalya's m…
$185 805
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 9 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious 9-Bedroom Villa with Private Garden Near Golf Courses in Kadriye Serik Antalya This…
$1,55M
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3 bedroom house in Serik, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
Semi-Detached Villa with a Private Garden in a Complex with a Pool in Belek Antalya The semi…
$213 503
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3 bedroom house in Serik, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Semi-detached Villa Close to Beach and Golf Courses in Belek The semi-detached vil…
$222 711
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Duplex 5 rooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 5/5
$5,70M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas in Neovilla Papatya Project, the Most Prestigious Area in Kadriye The triple…
$576 888
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 7/8
2- and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Social Amenities in a Gated Complex in Gedik, Serik, Antaly…
$166 941
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/3
Elite Detached Villas Close to Beach and Golf Courses in Antalya, Kadriye The villas are loc…
$520 670
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villa with Pool Close to the Beach and Social Facilities in Belek, Serik The villa …
$546 683
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/3
Properties in a Complex with Pool near Golf Courses and Social Amenities in Belek Antalya Th…
$164 606
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Villas Close to The Land of Legends in Antalya Kadriye Villas are located in Antal…
$676 244
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3 bedroom house in Serik, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Semi-Detached Villa in a Complex with a Pool in Belek Belek, one of Antalya's most…
$210 047
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4 bedroom house in Serik, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Semi-detached Villa with Large Garden Close to Golf Courses in Kadriye The semi-de…
$183 580
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Villa 4 rooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
$7,27M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/3
Furnished 4-Bedroom Duplex Flat in a Complex with a Pool in Belek, Antalya Belek, one of Ant…
$253 943
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3 bedroom house in Serik, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Semi-Detached House with Garden in Belek Antalya The house is situated in Belek, o…
$218 308
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Serik, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas Close to Social Amenities in Belek Antalya Belek is a famous tourist destina…
$728 170
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