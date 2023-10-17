Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Kemer
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kemer, Turkey

villas
7
House To archive
Clear all
21 property total found
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Beycik, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Beycik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
€109,800
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kemer, Turkey
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
€66,890
Villa 3 room villa in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Kemer, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Чамьюва. До моря 750 м. До школы и рынка 350 м. До остановки 100 м. Подходит для…
€470,000
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Floor 3
Ultra-Lux Designed Furnished Detached Villas for Sale in Kemer Arslanbucak Spacious villas a…
€1,95M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Floor 3
Ultra-Lux Designed Furnished Detached Villas for Sale in Kemer Arslanbucak Spacious villas a…
€1,54M
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in Kemer, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
Investment Apartments in a Complex Surrounded by Nature in Kemer Arslanbucak Apartments for …
€205,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villas 200 Meters From The Beach in Antalya Kemer The villas are located in Kemer, on…
€890,000
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Kemer, Turkey
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex Semi Detached Villa with Mountain View in a Complex with Pool in Arslanbucak, Kemer T…
€365,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Kemer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
New Apartment with Mountain View in a Complex with Pool in Kemer The apartment is located in…
€193,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Luxe Detached Villa with Mountain View Close to Sea in Kemer Kemer is one of the most popula…
€650,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Kemer, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Semi-Detached Villa Suitable for Investment in Antalya Kemer The semi-detached villa is loca…
€420,000
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Kemer, Turkey
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Move into an ultra-luxury, dreamful modern, and smart home where you will be mesmerized by t…
Price on request
5 room house with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden in Kemer, Turkey
5 room house with elevator, with swimming pool, with garden
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Welcome home with this spacious villa where you will be surrounded by nature and mountain vi…
Price on request
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Kemer, Turkey
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Welcome home to a modern and sophisticated villa for sale in Antalya overflowing with design…
Price on request
4 room house with swimming pool, with garden, with mountain view in Kemer, Turkey
4 room house with swimming pool, with garden, with mountain view
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
A chance to own a beautiful villa for sale in Antalya, a prime residential area, a four-bedr…
Price on request
3 room house with swimming pool, with garden, with mountain view in Kemer, Turkey
3 room house with swimming pool, with garden, with mountain view
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
We offer you the house of your dreams with the villa for sale in Antalya !  The project, whi…
Price on request
6 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Kemer, Turkey
6 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Villa for sale in Antalya offers you a life alone with nature.  This villa, which has a wond…
Price on request
6 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Kemer, Turkey
6 room house with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 5
Area 780 m²
Would you like to have the luxury of your dreams with a villa for sale in Antalya? The ultra…
Price on request
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kemer, Turkey
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
The more you spend time, the more you will fall in love with this gorgeous villa for sale in…
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 5
INTERJEERBalconAnkastre Set with 3 TerraceGas Heating of OBJECTFitness Parking ( closed ) Su…
€385,000
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 7
INTERJER # nbsp; Air conditioning # nbsp; Furnished # nbsp; Cable television # nbsp; Balcony…
€850,000

Properties features in Kemer, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir