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Houses for sale in Kemer, Turkey

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villas
23
townhouses
6
duplexes
3
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35 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 797 m²
Number of floors 4
Elegant Villa with Pool in Kemer Antalya Kemer is one of Antalya's most popular holiday reso…
$995,919
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached 3-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool in Kemer Çamyuva Çamyuva, located in Kemer Antaly…
$516,936
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Villa 5 rooms in Kiris, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kiris, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
$37,79M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Duplex 2 rooms in Kemer, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
$4,30M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Camyuva, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Camyuva, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
$790,644
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
$823,532
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Villa 5 rooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
$13,08M
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3 bedroom house in Kemer, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 3
Triplex Villa in a Complex with Pool and Natural Setting in Beycik Kemer The 3-storey villa …
$170,698
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Duplex 3 rooms in Kuzdere, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Kuzdere, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
$5,81M
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3 bedroom house in Kemer, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Mountain and Nature Views in Göynük Kemer Göynük is a popular holiday destinatio…
$406,373
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 226 m²
Number of floors 2
Brand-New Detached Luxury Villa for Sale in Antalya Kemer Çamyuva The luxury villa is locate…
$1,11M
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Villa 5 rooms in Kiris, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Kiris, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
$50,92M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Camyuva, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Camyuva, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-storey semi-detached villa in a resort village in Kemer, Antalya is suitable for obtai…
$538,810
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Luxury Detached Villas for Sale in Kemer with Mountain View Being in one of the most popular…
$762,036
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with Private Pool 300 m from the Sea in Kemer, Antalya This newly built duple…
$685,155
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa with private pool in Kemer – ready for occupancy Imagine mornings with mountai…
$411,598
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villa with 3 Bedrooms in Prime Location in Kemer Antalya Kemer is one of the most p…
$1,04M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
Mountain-View Apartments in a Project in Kemer Antalya The apartment project is located in t…
$322,334
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Villa 6 rooms in Camyuva, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Camyuva, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
$34,88M
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Villa 5 rooms in Camyuva, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Camyuva, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
$39,16M
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Villa 3 rooms in Kiris, Turkey
Villa 3 rooms
Kiris, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
$9,07M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Close to Daily Amenities in Tekirova Kemer Antalya The villas are located in Tekirova…
$1,26M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
6-Bedroom Luxurious Detached Villa in Kemer Antalya The villa is located in Kemer, one of th…
$1,92M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Camyuva, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Camyuva, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in a complex with two common pools Villa in Kemer, district of Chamyuv. Accommodatio…
$1,100
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Чамьюва. До моря 750 м. До школы и рынка 350 м. До остановки 100 м. Подходит для…
$514,339
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
Forest View Detached Villa with Pool in Kemer Kiriş Kemer is a holiday destination which hos…
$1,15M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kemer, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kemer, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
The luxurious villa is located in the greenery of Kemer in the Aslanbucak district of Antaly…
$1,80M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Camyuva, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Camyuva, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a new complex of ultra-modern premium villas in the picturesque…
$1,15M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kemer, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Kemer, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
$755,242
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3 bedroom townthouse in Kemer, Turkey
3 bedroom townthouse
Kemer, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
$379,596
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