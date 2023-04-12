Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments and Flats for sale in Turkey

1 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 82,691
Harmony City, the arousing new project of ZERAY construction, It is established on the …
1 room apartmentin Izmit, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Izmit, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 116,090
Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırk&…
1 room apartmentin Mezitli, Turkey
VIP
1 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² Number of floors 14
€ 53,000
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 135,000
Apartment of your dreams in. Gazipasha on the main street. To the sea with beaches 800 …
2 room apartmentin Konyaalti, Turkey
2 room apartment
Konyaalti, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 195,000
[EN/RU]   2 bedroom , 1 living room, separated kitchen, pool, in a complex, dis…
4 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
4 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 270 m² Number of floors 6
€ 920,799
Apartments with sea views in the tranquil Büyükçekmece district, Istanbul, Turkey The proje…
2 room apartmentin Marmara Region, Turkey
2 room apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 95 m² Number of floors 3
€ 237,537
Apartments with the park and sea views, in a residential complex with swimming pools, Büyükç…
2 room apartmentin Erdemli, Turkey
2 room apartment
Erdemli, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 13 Floor
€ 75,000
For sale is an apartment of 1 + 1, has a total area of 64 m2 and is located in the complex o…
2 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 1 Floor
€ 115,500
We present to your attention the apartment located on the ground floor of the residential co…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 7/11 Floor
€ 280,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartmentin Ciplakli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 195,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
4 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
4 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 170 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 232,000
Apartments in the open area for obtaining VNZH Planning and convenience of the complex The c…
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 145,500
Apartment from the owner in Kestel Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex «…
4 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 160 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
2 room apartmentin Karakocali, Turkey
2 room apartment
Karakocali, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 102,500
New apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes » offers…
2 room apartmentin Kargicak, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 124,000
Apartments in conjunction with infrastructure Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 125 m² 3/11 Floor
€ 156,500
Apartments from the owner for life and rental Apartment layout and amenities in a residentia…
4 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
4 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 170 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 167,500
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
3 room apartmentin Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 110 m² 10/11 Floor
€ 356,500
First Coast Apartments Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Homes …
3 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
3 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 297,000
Apartment from the owner with the ability to receive VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in …
3 room apartmentin Kargicak, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 151,000
Apartments in Demirtash with the ability to get VNZH Apartment layout and amenities in the c…
3 room apartmentin Ciplakli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Ciplakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 185,000
Apartments in the complex under construction Planing and convenience of the complex The comp…
3 room apartmentin Avsallar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Avsallar, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 135,000
Apartment from the owner Apartment layout and amenities in a residential complex « Zera Home…
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 7/15 Floor
€ 53,000
We present to your attention a new modern complex, the construction of which began in the Me…
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 145,000
Furniture: in the living room — corner sofa and dining table, corner floorers for lighting. …
1 room apartmentin Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 room apartment
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 16/24 Floor
€ 120,920
Ultra-lux apartment on the first coastline in Mersin, Ayash The apartment is located on the …
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 129,000
We present to your attention a new low-rise complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Th…
1 room apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room apartment
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 51 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 150,000
We present to your attention a new premium complex — class in the prestigious Oba area. The …
2 room apartmentin Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 room apartment
Beylikduezue, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 119,087
Rooms: 2 + 1 Bathroom: Private Bathroom Total area: 100m ² Living area of the apartment: 85m…
5 room apartmentin Mezitli, Turkey
5 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 350 m² 5/17 Floor
€ 439,000
The Liparis 1 complex with its ultra-social district by the sea is one of the most prestigio…

Benefits of owning your own home in Turkey

The Mediterranean Sea, clean air, bright sunlight: these are ideal conditions not only for recreation, but also for permanent residence. That is why Turkey remains one of the most attractive countries for foreign citizens. 

Why is it profitable to buy an apartment in Turkey

  • A good investment: by purchasing real estate at the construction stage, you have an excellent opportunity to increase your funds. After the completion of construction, the property price increases by 30%. 
  • A stable source of income: during the holiday season, renting a two-room apartment costs an average of 500 €. 
  • Domestic tourism: there are many cultural and historical monuments throughout the republic. Domestic air travel prices are affordable. 

Which regions of Turkey are popular with property buyers

If you are interested in inexpensive apartments in Turkey and are not afraid of the hot climate, pay attention to the Mediterranean coast. Near the Aegean Sea, the climate is milder, but the price for housing is higher here. 

Where to find a cheap apartment in Turkey

The cheapest accommodation can be purchased in Alanya. An inexpensive apartment in one of the residential areas of the city with an area of up to 55 m² will cost around 40-50 thousand euros. 

What are the specific features of the Turkish real estate market

Since 2017, a ban has been introduced in Turkey on the construction of apartments with an area of less than 28 m². You can buy small-sized housing only on the secondary market. Even on the territory of an economy-class residential complex there is a swimming pool, a hammam, a gym. In winter, the premises are heated mainly by a «warm floor» system or air conditioners. 

How to become the owner of your own apartment in Turkey

Any foreign citizen can buy an apartment in Turkey. To conclude a transaction, you will need a passport and 1000€. Next, you need to pay tax, state duty and settle with the seller. After all financial transactions have been carried out, you can proceed to the registration of your certificate of ownership of real estate and prepare for a housewarming party.

General information about residence permit and taxes

When buying real estate in the Republic of Turkey, you automatically receive a residence permit for a period of 1 year. Having lived in the country for 5 years, you can apply for citizenship. The tax is only 4% of the appraised value of the property, which is significantly lower than in European countries.

