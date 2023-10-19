Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Bayrakli, Turkey

25 properties total found
1 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with appliances in Bayrakli, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, in city center, with appliances
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/14
We bring to your attention a new Project, which is located in one of the most prestigious ar…
€217,000
1 room apartment with appliances, with central heating, with surveillance security system in Bayrakli, Turkey
1 room apartment with appliances, with central heating, with surveillance security system
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/14
We bring to your attention a new Project, which is located in one of the most prestigious ar…
€140,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 25/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayraklı region 26 floors 226 residential property …
€530,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 23/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayraklı region 26 floors 226 residential property …
€528,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 20/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayrakl region 26 floors 226 residential property …
€270,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 10/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayraklı region 26 floors 226 residential property …
€250,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayraklı region 26 floors 226 residential property …
€170,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage in Bayrakli, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garage
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/26
The project is located in Izmir Bayraklı 26 floors 226 residential property For …
€180,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Shall we embrace the city with the sun that will rise to your home in four seasons? You…
€13,54M
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Shall we embrace the city with the sun that will rise to your home in four seasons? You…
€463,454
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Shall we embrace the city with the sun that will rise to your home in four seasons? You…
€244,578
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Shall we embrace the city with the sun that will rise to your home in four seasons? You…
€279,398
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Bayrakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Shall we embrace the city with the sun that will rise to your home in four seasons? You…
€172,975
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Bayrakli, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Shall we embrace the city with the sun that will rise to your home in four seasons? You…
€179,094
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 313 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€1,59M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€595,323
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€873,064
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€746,715
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks, sho…
€632,887
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
  About the complex Everything is at your fingertips in Izmir; transportation networks…
€796,800
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
The project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magica…
€659,521
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
The Project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magica…
€1,28M
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 38
The Project  is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magic…
€807
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
 The Project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magic…
€579
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bayrakli, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bayrakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
The Project is located in the central part of the city, 720 meters from the sea, this magica…
€287,532
