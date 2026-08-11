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Apartments for sale in Bayraklı, Turkey

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3 BHK
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6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/8
New Flats for Sale in a Residential Complex with a Pool in Bayraklı İzmir The flats are situ…
$146,792
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1 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/8
New Flats for Sale in a Residential Complex with a Pool in Bayraklı İzmir The flats are situ…
$89,578
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3 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 3/10
New Apartments Within Walking Distance to All Daily Amenities in Bayraklı, İzmir These apart…
$327,178
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3 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/10
Brand New Apartments Close to the Daily Amenities in İzmir Apartments in İzmir are situated …
$316,773
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3 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/11
New Apartments in Izmir Bayraklı within Walking Distance to All Daily Amenities Apartments l…
$316,773
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3 bedroom apartment in Bayraklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Bayraklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/9
New Apartments in Izmir Bayraklı within Walking Distance to Daily Needs The spacious apartme…
$327,178
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