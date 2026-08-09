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Apartments for sale in Milas, Turkey

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penthouses
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41
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64 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kargicak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: A luxury complex in a quiet, elite district of Karg…
$149,110
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1 bedroom apartment in Milas, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
Sea View Apartments Close to Airport in Bodrum Muğla The Dörttepe region is a rapidly growin…
$137,284
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Penthouses Close to the Airport in Bodrum Adabükü Adabükü, with its pristine air, p…
$167,981
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom apartment in Milas, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Rising in Esenyurt, Vajra Gold will conquer your heart with its prime location that enables …
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Milas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Lake-View Flats with Smart Home Systems in Adabükü Bodrum The flats are situated in the Adab…
$189,543
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2 bedroom apartment in Dorttepe, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Dorttepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/2
2-Bedroom Lake View Apartment in a Complex Close to the Airport in Bodrum The Dörttepe regio…
$126,016
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2 bedroom apartment in Milas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/3
Sea View Apartments Close to Airport in Bodrum Muğla The Dörttepe region is a rapidly growin…
$151,403
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2 bedroom apartment in Milas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Apartment Near the Airport in Adabükü Bodrum Adabükü is home to the famous Bodrum T…
$202,702
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 6
Area 340 m²
Situated only 5 minutes away from the coast and marine, Marine Palace offers a peaceful life…
$1,32M
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2 bedroom apartment in Kargicak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/4
What you get: Spacious three-bedroom apartment on the first coastline in one of the most pre…
$311,634
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2 bedroom apartment in Milas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/3
Investment Apartment Near Güllük Marina in Milas Muğla The stylish apartment is situated in …
$184,977
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2 bedroom apartment in Milas, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Reasonable Priced Real Estate Intertwined with Nature in Milas Muğla The real estate is loca…
$186,133
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1 bedroom apartment in Gulluk, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gulluk, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern residence with an aquapark and a restaurant in a quiet and green area, Bodrum, Turkey…
$483,732
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1 bedroom apartment in Kargicak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/6
For rent. For investment What you get: Luxury real estate in a premium class complex in Ka…
$149,110
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2 bedroom apartment in Kargicak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments in a premium class complex in Kargicak d…
$299,333
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1 bedroom apartment in Kargicak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recover: apartment -based accessibility of the Office o…
$158,012
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2 bedroom apartment in Kargicak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/5
For arandydlya investments, you will recall: apartment investment complex of the complex of …
$272,626
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2 bedroom apartment in Kargicak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/5
What are you recalling: premium -complexchyonemagrgydzhak. Oproe constructure: a project for…
$354,971
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1 bedroom apartment in Kargicak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/5
For the Crown of Hands of Arenidlya Investigations, you will recover: premium -comprehensive…
$192,508
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1 bedroom apartment in Kargicak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/6
For the Crown of Hands of Economics, you will recall: apartment -integrated complexesinomivo…
$324,926
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1 bedroom apartment in Kargicak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Apartments 1+1 in a complex with infrastructure in …
$172,478
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4 bedroom apartment in Kuyucak Mevkii, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kuyucak Mevkii, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 3
New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey The lux…
$996,445
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2 bedroom apartment in Kargicak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/5
For rent. For investment What you get: New apartments in a luxury complex in Kargicak dist…
$190,560
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1 bedroom apartment in Kargicak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/6
What you get: Apartments with panoramic sea views in the new complex of Kargicak district. …
$150,223
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2 bedroom apartment in Kargicak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/14
What you get: We offer a cozy apartment with a layout of 2 + 1, which is located in a comfor…
$191,357
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3 bedroom apartment in Milas, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
Furnished Flats with Smart Home System in Adabükü Until its popularity increased a few years…
$1,41M
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1 bedroom apartment in Kargicak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/5
For investment What you get: Apartments of different layouts in a new elite project in the …
$210,312
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1 bedroom apartment in Kargicak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/6
For rent. What you get: Apartments 1+1 in a new complex, with views of the pool and the sea…
$159,125
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1 bedroom apartment in Kargicak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/10
For citizenship For rent. For investment What you get: Elite complex with panoramic views…
$139,095
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1 bedroom apartment in Kargicak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargicak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/6
For investment What you get: New apartments in a complex with infrastructure, in a quiet, t…
$179,154
Leave a request
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