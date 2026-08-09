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Apartments for sale in Konak, Turkey

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1 BHK
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2 BHK
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41 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Immerse yourself in the fusion of health, luxury, and convenience with this groundbreaking p…
$692,318
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1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Located in the lush, green area of Sarıyer, one of Istanbul's most nature-friendly districts…
$675,886
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4 room apartment in Konak, Turkey
4 room apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/4
$4,88M
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/8
Apartments Close to the Coast in a Secure Building in Konak, İzmir Konak is one of the most …
$388,452
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3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 337 m²
Floor 1/38
Sea-View Apartments in a Complex near Social Amenities and Metro in İzmir The apartments are…
$1,28M
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Apartment in Konak, Turkey
Apartment
Konak, Turkey
Investment project of 4★ hotel managed by Wyndham in IzmirUnique opportunity for shared owne…
$35,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 16/46
Sea and City View Apartments Close to the Metro in Izmir Konak Konak is an important region …
$763,030
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4 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Floor 5/8
Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance of Daily Amenities in İzmir Konak The brand …
$1,53M
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1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 12/34
Sea View Apartment with Shared Pool Near the Metro in İzmir Konak Konak is an important plac…
$199,945
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1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/8
Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance of Daily Amenities in İzmir Konak The brand …
$549,151
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3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 8/10
Brand-News Spacious Apartments with Sea View in İzmir Alsancak Seafront apartments are locat…
$1,50M
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3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 4/38
Sea-View Apartments in a Complex near Social Amenities and Metro in İzmir The apartments are…
$824,017
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5 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 6/8
Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance of Daily Amenities in İzmir Konak The brand …
$1,75M
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1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/27
Elegant Apartments in a Project with Security in İzmir Konak Konak is a financial center of…
$241,616
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3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 8/46
Sea and City View Apartments Close to the Metro in Izmir Konak Konak is an important region …
$746,845
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konak, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 276 m²
Floor 45/46
Sea and City View Apartments Close to the Metro in Izmir Konak Konak is an important region …
$1,76M
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4 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/38
Sea-View Apartments in a Complex near Social Amenities and Metro in İzmir The apartments are…
$987,891
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2 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 7/9
Brand-New Flat with a Balcony Close to the Sea in İzmir Alsancak The newly built flat is loc…
$399,890
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5 room apartment in Konak, Turkey
5 room apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Floor 7/8
$552,825
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2 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 4/38
Sea-View Apartments in a Complex near Social Amenities and Metro in İzmir The apartments are…
$639,223
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1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 12/34
Flat Close to Metro in a Sea View Residence in İzmir Konak Konak is one of the areas with th…
$210,347
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3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/8
Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance of Daily Amenities in İzmir Konak The brand …
$1,12M
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1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 23/34
Sea View Real Estate in a Project near the Metro in İzmir Konak Konak is an important center…
$199,945
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2 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/8
Apartments Close to the Coast in a Secure Building in Konak, İzmir Konak is one of the most …
$560,712
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2 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/27
Elegant Apartments in a Project with Security in İzmir Konak Konak is a financial center of…
$340,946
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3 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 4/27
Elegant Apartments in a Project with Security in İzmir Konak Konak is a financial center of…
$673,802
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2 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 5/8
Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance of Daily Amenities in İzmir Konak The brand …
$752,626
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1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 29/46
Sea and City View Apartments Close to the Metro in Izmir Konak Konak is an important region …
$482,097
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1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
The prestigious housing brand Folkart, Izmir ’ Folkart Vega has brought you the brightest an…
$392,584
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1 bedroom apartment in Konak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Limited number of EXCLUSIVE residences at the Radisson Blu hotel. ✅Only 27 residences for…
$400,000
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