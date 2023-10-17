Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Konak
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Konak, Turkey

3 BHK
4
4 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Konak, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 24
New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and a school in the heart of Izmir, Turkey W…
€437,137
4 room apartment with terrace, gym, with children playground in Konak, Turkey
4 room apartment with terrace, gym, with children playground
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 32
New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, T…
€1,24M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 35
High-rise residence with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a conference room, 720 meters …
€418,952
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 5/35
Brand New Sea View Apartments Near the Social Amenities in İzmir Konak Konak is a famous de…
€633,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 313 m²
Floor 23/35
Brand New Sea View Apartments Near the Social Amenities in İzmir Konak Konak is a famous de…
€1,60M
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€213,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€287,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€436,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Konak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 24
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance to All Amenities in İzmir Konak Mod…
€580,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Konak, Turkey
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 24/24
€648,212
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir