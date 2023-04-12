UAE
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key ready Semi- Detached Villa Κ1Α with a priva…
Villa Villa
Pitsidia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Family villas is built with traditional & local material thus giving you the opportunity…
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villa
Stylos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 747,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 6 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale villa of 231 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Perivolia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale villa of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
Villa 4 room villa
Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Villa 3 room villa
Paiania, Greece
3 bath
426 m²
€ 900,000
Peania east of Athens villa of 426 sq.m. of luxurious construction with unique materials, on…
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 552,500
For sale villa of 251 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The property boasts …
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
For sale villa of 245 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa Villa
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,640,000
For sale villa of 199 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 980,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of livi…
Villa Villa
Pachi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
For sale villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving t…
Villa 4 room villa
Korfalonas, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 485,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Villa 4 room villa
Pigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale is a 202 sq.m. three level villa with sea views, located in the Rethymno region, Cr…
Villa 4 room villa
Aroni, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the …
Villa 4 room villa
Katavolos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
For sale is offered in Milatos, a two story villa with three bedrooms, sea views, a beautifu…
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Suggested for sale, a luxurious key ready villa on the beach at Heraklion, Crete.This 4 bedr…
Villa 2 room villa
Hersonissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
Suggested for sale a newly built villa in Heraklion, Crete.This newly built, 3 bedroom, 3 sh…
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay. The mai…
Villa 6 room villa
Veria, Greece
9 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Villa Villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Villa Villa
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 1,200,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace and air condi…
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa 6 room villa
Keramoutsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
For sale villa of 340 sq.meters in Crete. There is a fireplace.The owners will be leaving th…
