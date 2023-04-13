Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Brest Region
Residential properties for sale in Brest Region, Belarus
Clear all
2 440 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 27,390
Unfinished residential building for sale in ST « Coastal-1 ». Brest district. T…
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
34 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 10,901
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
70 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 67,788
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
72 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 56,704
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
78 m²
3/8 Floor
€ 137,409
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 25,650
Apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
34 m²
€ 13,649
Apartment
Brest, Belarus
21 m²
€ 24,734
House
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
168 m²
€ 114,507
Lot 7076. For sale a manzard-type country residential building, built in 2018 for a cozy fam…
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
48 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 27,482
For sale one bedroom apartment in a military town! Very comfortable ground floor! City: Bara…
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 28,306
1 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, Partisansky pr-t, 1975, 5/9 brick, 34.6 / 31.6 / 17.4 / 6.5, …
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
342 m²
€ 33,436
On sale an incomplete canned capital structure on the street. Yana Chechota! * Walls: the bl…
House
Zamcuznienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 5,405
On sale a summer house in the village. Midnight. * Area: total – 52 sq.m. * Windows: wooden;…
House
Brest, Belarus
214 m²
€ 272,069
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
37 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 29,314
Apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
74 m²
€ 15,481
For sale allocated three-room apartment in a blocked residential building ( part of the hous…
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
66 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 33,894
Cozy and bright three-room apartment for sale in. Cobrin on the street Dzerzhinsky. T…
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 26,474
1 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, Prospect Masherova, 1966, pp., 3/5 brick, 30.9 / 30.2 / 19.9 …
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
97 m²
€ 88,858
House for clean decoration in Brest district. 2019 p. 1st floor. Total SNB - 108.7 sq.m., to…
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
73 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 34,719
For sale 3 rooms. apartment in. Baranavichy. SNB 72.8 m2 - 8/9 of the panel house. - 2…
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 21,069
For sale 2 bedroom apartment on the street. Brest ! * 3 et. / 4-et. block house. * Area: tot…
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
61 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 56,796
LOT 7071. For sale a bright cozy one-bedroom apartment with a total area of 60.5 square mete…
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 47,635
Lot 7072. One bedroom apartment on the 1st floor of a 9-storey panel house built in the sout…
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
33 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 37,833
House
Lyakhavichy, Belarus
156 m²
€ 51,849
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 23,634
1 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, st. Krasnogvardeiskaya, 1988, bldg., 5/5 bricks, 33.4 / 32.5 …
4 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
76 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 29,314
Looking for an apartment in the Southern Area for your family is what you need! The apartmen…
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
56 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 27,298
For sale one-bedroom apartment in a residential building, on Shevchenko Street with repair a…
House
Lyakhavichy, Belarus
120 m²
€ 45,711
Residential building in Lyakhovichi. * Area: total – 120 sq.m., residential – 53.4 sq.m., ki…
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
120 m²
€ 26,566
Residential building for sale at per. Country, d. 25. The house is wooden with one wooden an…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
