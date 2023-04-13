Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region

Residential properties for sale in Brest Region, Belarus

Baranavichy
110
Matykalski sielski Saviet
79
Kobryn
67
cerninski sielski Saviet
58
Telminski sielski Saviet
53
Zhabinka
35
Znamienski sielski Saviet
34
Radvanicki sielski Saviet
30
Show more
2 440 properties total found
Housein Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Telminski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 27,390
Unfinished residential building for sale in ST « Coastal-1 ».  Brest district.   T…
2 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 34 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 10,901
3 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 70 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 67,788
3 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
3 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 72 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 56,704
2 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 78 m² 3/8 Floor
€ 137,409
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 25,650
Apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
Apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
34 m²
€ 13,649
Apartmentin Brest, Belarus
Apartment
Brest, Belarus
21 m²
€ 24,734
Housein Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
House
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
168 m²
€ 114,507
Lot 7076. For sale a manzard-type country residential building, built in 2018 for a cozy fam…
2 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 48 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 27,482
For sale one bedroom apartment in a military town! Very comfortable ground floor! City: Bara…
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 28,306
1 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, Partisansky pr-t, 1975, 5/9 brick, 34.6 / 31.6 / 17.4 / 6.5, …
Housein Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
342 m²
€ 33,436
On sale an incomplete canned capital structure on the street. Yana Chechota! * Walls: the bl…
Housein Zamcuznienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zamcuznienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 5,405
On sale a summer house in the village. Midnight. * Area: total – 52 sq.m. * Windows: wooden;…
Housein Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
214 m²
€ 272,069
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 29,314
Apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
Apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
74 m²
€ 15,481
For sale allocated three-room apartment in a blocked residential building ( part of the hous…
3 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 33,894
Cozy and bright three-room apartment for sale in. Cobrin on the street Dzerzhinsky.   T…
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 26,474
1 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, Prospect Masherova, 1966, pp., 3/5 brick, 30.9 / 30.2 / 19.9 …
Housein Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
97 m²
€ 88,858
House for clean decoration in Brest district. 2019 p. 1st floor. Total SNB - 108.7 sq.m., to…
3 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 34,719
For sale 3 rooms. apartment in. Baranavichy. SNB 72.8 m2  - 8/9 of the panel house. - 2…
2 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 21,069
For sale 2 bedroom apartment on the street. Brest ! * 3 et. / 4-et. block house. * Area: tot…
2 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 61 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 56,796
LOT 7071. For sale a bright cozy one-bedroom apartment with a total area of 60.5 square mete…
2 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 47,635
Lot 7072. One bedroom apartment on the 1st floor of a 9-storey panel house built in the sout…
2 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 33 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 37,833
Housein Lyakhavichy, Belarus
House
Lyakhavichy, Belarus
156 m²
€ 51,849
1 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
1 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 23,634
1 bedroom apartment, g. Brest, st. Krasnogvardeiskaya, 1988, bldg., 5/5 bricks, 33.4 / 32.5 …
4 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 76 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 29,314
Looking for an apartment in the Southern Area for your family is what you need! The apartmen…
2 room apartmentin Baranavichy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 27,298
For sale one-bedroom apartment in a residential building, on Shevchenko Street with repair a…
Housein Lyakhavichy, Belarus
House
Lyakhavichy, Belarus
120 m²
€ 45,711
Residential building in Lyakhovichi. * Area: total – 120 sq.m., residential – 53.4 sq.m., ki…
Housein Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
120 m²
€ 26,566
Residential building for sale at per. Country, d. 25. The house is wooden with one wooden an…

Properties features in Brest Region, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir