Residential properties for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

2 423 properties total found
2 room apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Floor 5/5
€350,000
2 room house in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
€395,000
2 room house in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
€380,000
2 room apartment with city view in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Floor 4/4
€350,000
2 room house in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
€380,000
3 room apartment with parking in Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment with parking
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/4
€350,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with city view in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 8/8
€325,000
9 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with fireplace in Central Macedonia, Greece
9 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with fireplace
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 450 m²
Floor -1
€1,26M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with garden in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with garden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Floor -1
€420,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with fireplace in Irakleio, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with fireplace
Irakleio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Neo Heraklion north of Athens, maisonette of 130 sq.m. in excellent condition, 2 levels ( te…
€230,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Property Code: HPS4311 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €420.000 . This 190 sq. m.…
€420,000
3 room apartment in Neochorouda, Greece
3 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
€235,000
3 room apartment in Neochorouda, Greece
3 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale under construction duplex of 135 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€350,000
2 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€95,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€230,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 8/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 7th fl…
€325,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€155,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€380,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€215,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€258,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 67 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€220,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€395,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 88 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€285,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€380,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€258,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4/6
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€100,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 107 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
€350,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€295,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€215,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€258,000

