Houses for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

2 room house in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
€395,000
2 room house in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
€380,000
2 room house in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
€380,000
9 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with fireplace in Central Macedonia, Greece
9 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with fireplace
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 450 m²
Floor -1
€1,26M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with garden in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with garden
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Floor -1
€420,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€230,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€155,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€380,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€258,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€395,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 88 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€285,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€380,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€258,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€295,000
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€258,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€600,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 98 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
Price on request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Price on request
4 room house with parking in Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house with parking
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/4
€920,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Makrigialos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 259 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
€195,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€152,500
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€920,000
4 room house with parking in Central Macedonia, Greece
4 room house with parking
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 282 m²
Floor 1/4
€355,000
5 room house with sea view, with first coastline in Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house with sea view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 550 m²
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with first coastline in Agia Triada, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with first coastline
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kardia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kardia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 282 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale maisonette of 282 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€355,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€215,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Neochorouda, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€265,000
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with city view in Central Macedonia, Greece
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
€330,000
3 room house in Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
€320,000

