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Houses for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

;
Thessaloniki
22
Thermi Municipality
78
Thermaikos Municipality
74
Thermi
63
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274 properties total found
Villa in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Area 450 m²
For sale 4-storey villa with an area of 450 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
$1,71M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-base…
$425,055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Drymos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage in Assiros, Greece
Cottage
Assiros, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. For sale: …
$802,882
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Apollonia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Apollonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
$270,987
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS5114 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 580.000 . This 300.00 sq. m.…
$667,495
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$312,888
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Property Code: HPS4428 - House FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 1.100.000 . This 440.00 sq…
$1,28M
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3 bedroom house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Property Code: HPS5863 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 600.000 . This 230.00 sq. m.…
$699,000
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists…
$305,065
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 560 m²
For sale 5-storey house of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Oreokastro Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
5 bedroom house in Mesimeri, Greece
5 bedroom house
Mesimeri, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 428 m²
Property Code: HPS4936 - House FOR SALE in Epanomi Mesimeri for € 620.000 . This 428.00 sq.…
$721,638
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4 bedroom house in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom house
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS3045 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Tagarades for € 420.000 . This 200.00 sq.…
$487,293
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 300 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 1300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consi…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
4 bedroom house in Thermi, Greece
4 bedroom house
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Property Code: HPS5462 - House FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 510.000 . This 145.00 sq. m.…
$586,935
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
6 bedroom house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
6 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 445 m²
Property Code: HPS2747 - House FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for € 1.180.000 . This 445 sq.…
$1,36M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor…
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Drymos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 248 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 248 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 176 m²
For sale maisonette of 176 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 395 m²
Property Code: HPS4684 - House FOR SALE in Pylea Elaiones for € 1.100.000 . This 395.00 sq.…
$1,27M
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Malgara, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Malgara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consist…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 201 m²
For sale maisonette of 201 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kavallari, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kavallari, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 345 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 345 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Property Code: HPS5785 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 1.350.000 . This 200.00 sq…
$1,55M
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Villa 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 450 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one bedr…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 340 m²
Property Code: HPS5725 - Villa FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 1.300.000 . This 340 sq. m…
$1,50M
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Property types in Thessaloniki Regional Unit

villas
cottages
townhouses

Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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