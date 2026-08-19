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Residential properties for sale in Neapoli Municipal Unit, Greece

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houses
12
13 properties total found
Villa in Milatos, Greece
Villa
Milatos, Greece
Area 250 m²
Villa for sale in Milatos, Crete On a quiet hillside near Milatos is this impressive 250 sqm…
$922,509
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Milatos, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Milatos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
For sale maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor cons…
$106,264
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Milatos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Milatos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 114 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 114 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$315,249
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Milatos, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Milatos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 400 m²
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement co…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Milatos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milatos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 192 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 192 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$447,489
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Milatos, Greece
Cottage
Milatos, Greece
Area 288 m²
For sale stone detached house with a total area of ​​288 sq.m. for ground floor and basement…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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TekceTekce
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Milatos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Milatos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, l…
$324,695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$369,372
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. Ground floor consists of living room with…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Milatos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Milatos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
For Sale – Luxury Villa in Milatos Beach, Lasithi, Crete Discover a 250 m² villa on a 53…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Milatos, Greece
Villa
Milatos, Greece
Area 78 m²
Villa for sale with sea views in Milatos, Crete In a quiet corner of Crete, among nature, is…
$428,462
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Milatos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Milatos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 56 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment has 2 levels. …
$265,659
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Neapoli Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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