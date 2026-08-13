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Residential properties for sale in Liti, Greece

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1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Liti, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 533 m²
Property Code: HPS5556 - Villa FOR SALE in Migdonia Liti for € 1.000.000 . This 533 sq. m. …
$1,15M
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