Residential properties for sale in Liti, Greece

houses
3
5 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Liti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 305 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 305 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€345,000
8 room apartment with furnishings in Liti, Greece
8 room apartment with furnishings
Liti, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale apartment of 350 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
€600,000
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings in Liti, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings
Liti, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a magnificent contemporary villa of 900 sq.m in a prestigious area of Thessaloniki.…
€2,70M
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Liti, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Liti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
€95,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Liti, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Liti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€500,000
