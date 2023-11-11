Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal unit of Efkarpia

Residential properties for sale in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece

apartments
10
houses
10
20 properties total found
9 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
9 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with garden
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 375 m²
Floor -1
Nikopoli SALE House 9 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 3 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 375 m2, 3 Levels, A…
€380,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS3766 - Apartment FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €255.000 . This 130 sq. m…
€255,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Property Code: HPS3765 - Apartment FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €250.000 . This 130 sq. m…
€250,000
5 room apartment with city view in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
5 room apartment with city view
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale apartment of 430 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
€385,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
€170,000
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 1 level. The owners…
€255,000
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The owner…
€265,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
€165,000
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The owners…
€145,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wi…
€140,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Property Code: HPS803 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €250.000 . This 160 sq. m…
€250,000
9 room house in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
9 room house
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
Property Code: HPS322 - House FOR SALE in Stavroupoli Nikopoli for €380.000 . This 375 sq. m…
€380,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floo…
€155,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
€85,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€125,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 5 levels. The semi-…
€250,000
3 room cottage with Bedrooms in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room cottage with Bedrooms
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of livi…
€320,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 360 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€350,000
1 room Cottage with city view, with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view, with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
Α detached house, of 350 sqm, located at the area of Nikopoli, is for sale. The house consis…
€200,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€110,000

Properties features in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir