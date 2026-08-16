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Residential properties for sale in Efkarpia Municipal Unit, Greece

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apartments
4
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Property Code: HPS4583 - Apartment FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for € 178.000 . This 89 sq. …
$204,852
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3 bedroom apartment in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 157 m²
Property Code: HPS4585 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for € 314.000 . This 157 sq…
$361,368
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2 bedroom apartment in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Property Code: HPS4584 - Apartment FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for € 174.000 . This 87 sq. …
$200,248
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3 bedroom apartment in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 154 m²
Property Code: HPS4586 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for € 308.000 . This 154 sq…
$354,463
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Properties features in Efkarpia Municipal Unit, Greece

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