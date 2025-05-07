Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kallithea Municipal Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
1 room apartment in Neochorouda, Greece
1 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 0 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Flat has interior layout. The owners will…
$730,620
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Mesaio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Mesaio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one bedr…
$446,860
1 room apartment in Sindos, Greece
1 room apartment
Sindos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 1420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Flat has interior layout. The owners w…
$1,04M
Villa 12 bedrooms in Pentalofos, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Pentalofos, Greece
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$563,621
