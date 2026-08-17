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Residential properties for sale in Drymos, Greece

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houses
8
9 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Drymos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
For sale apartment of 142 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Drymos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 340 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Drymos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement con…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Drymos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 248 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 248 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Drymos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 204 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 204 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$484,091
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Drymos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Drymos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 133 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 133 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
$631,679
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Drymos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one be…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Drymos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Drymos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 190 m²
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$316,362
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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