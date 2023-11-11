Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Drymos, Greece

houses
27
29 properties total found
4 room apartment with mountain view in Melissochori, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale apartment of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
€265,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€210,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€210,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€210,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 5 bed…
€420,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€550,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 278 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€330,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Drymos, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Drymos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€170,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Drymos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Drymos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€180,000
Townhouse 6 rooms with furnishings, with gas heating in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms with furnishings, with gas heating
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 4
The townhouses in the final stages of construction for sale in Thessaloniki. The houses have…
€255,000
Villa Villa with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Villa Villa with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 3
We are please to present you a luxury villa designed in the neoclassical style.A villa is lo…
€1,50M
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 310 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€500,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Drymos, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Drymos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 219 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€150,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 202 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
€180,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€220,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€750,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€535,000
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,10M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
€550,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 142 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd fl…
€165,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
€180,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Drymos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Drymos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 248 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€230,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Melissochori, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 584 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€230,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Melissochori, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,000,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 204 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
€195,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€340,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 133 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
€430,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Melissochori, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 252 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€500,000
