Apartments for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

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Apartments in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

;
Thessaloniki
282
Thermi
359
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
230
Municipality of Thessaloniki
230
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779 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
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1 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale is apartment offering 43 m² of comfortable living space, situated on the first floo…
$165,322
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 72 m²
Apartment for sale of 72 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the thir…
$322,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the eig…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/3
On the first floor of a three-story building in Peraia, this 44 square meter apartment comes…
$155,829
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Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale duplex area of 120 square meters in Thessaloniki under construction. The duplex is …
$483,808
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 88 m²
For sale duplex area of 88 square meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is located on 2 levels.…
$334,058
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 60 m²
For sale apartment of 60 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the grou…
$123,256
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Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 70 m²
Apartment for sale of 70 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the firs…
$84,179
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 51 m²
Apartment for sale of 51 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fift…
$288,284
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale of 65 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the firs…
$123,386
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 29 m²
For sale apartment of 29 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the sixt…
$134,775
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/3
This apartment in Peraia offers 44 square meters of fully furnished living space on the firs…
$155,325
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 104 m²
For sale duplex area of 104 sq.m in Thessaloniki under construction. The duplex is located o…
$414,693
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 30 m²
For sale apartment of 30 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the thir…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale duplex area of 100 square meters in Thessaloniki under construction. The duplex is …
$403,173
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 100 m²
For Sale: Apartment 100 sq.m. with Storage 30 sq.m. 🔹 Area : 100 sq.m. (net), + 30 sq.m.…
$208,985
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 3
This remarkable 130-square-meter apartment located in Toumba, Thessaloniki, beautifully merg…
$347,219
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Property Code: HPS4677 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Panorama Center for € 490.000 . This 142.00…
$563,918
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Property Code: HPS5701 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 150.000 . This 55 sq. m.…
$172,628
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Property Code: HPS5835 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 135.000 . This 50.92 sq.…
$157,017
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4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Property Code: HPS3799 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kalamaria Karampournaki for € 867.109 . Thi…
$1,01M
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Property Code: HPS5861 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 261.000 . This 98.43 sq.…
$304,401
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5 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 147 m²
For sale apartment of 147 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-b…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Property Code: HPS5866 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 340.000 . This 108.00 sq…
$396,143
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Property Code: HPS4860 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Toumpa for € 600.000 . Thi…
$690,512
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Property Code: HPS5237 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 470.000 . This 151.64 s…
$545,304
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2 bedroom apartment in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Property Code: HPS4583 - Apartment FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for € 178.000 . This 89 sq. …
$204,852
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Property Code: HPS5387 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kalamaria Agios Ioannis for € 210.000 . This…
$241,679
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the semi-fi…
$126,211
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Property Code: HPS5546 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 450.000 . This 139.42 sq…
$517,884
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Property types in Thessaloniki Regional Unit

multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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