Apartments for sale in Thessaloniki Regional Unit, Greece

2 room apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Floor 5/5
€350,000
2 room apartment with city view in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Floor 4/4
€350,000
3 room apartment with parking in Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room apartment with parking
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/4
€350,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with city view in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 8/8
€325,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with fireplace in Irakleio, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with fireplace
Irakleio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Neo Heraklion north of Athens, maisonette of 130 sq.m. in excellent condition, 2 levels ( te…
€230,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Property Code: HPS4311 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €420.000 . This 190 sq. m.…
€420,000
3 room apartment in Neochorouda, Greece
3 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 2/4
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is sit…
€235,000
3 room apartment in Neochorouda, Greece
3 room apartment
Neochorouda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale under construction duplex of 135 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated …
€350,000
2 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€95,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Central Macedonia, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 8/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 7th fl…
€325,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€215,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 67 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€220,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4/6
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
€100,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 107 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The a…
€350,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€215,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 66 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€215,000
1 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 73 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ap…
€240,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 6/6
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
€109,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Central Macedonia, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
€105,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Central Macedonia, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
€95,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Central Macedonia, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Central Macedonia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
€90,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€115,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€125,000
1 room apartment in Analipsi, Greece
1 room apartment
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 39 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€105,000
1 room apartment in Analipsi, Greece
1 room apartment
Analipsi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 34 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€115,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€178,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 73 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€168,000
2 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
2 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 73 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€168,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€168,000
2 room apartment with city view in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€160,000

