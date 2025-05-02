Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Vrasna
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Nea Vrasna, Greece

houses
9
9 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 2 …
$214,569
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$178,808
3 room house in Nea Vrasna, Greece
3 room house
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Nea Vrasna: Detached house of 120 sq.m. at a distance of 200 meters from the beach, in a ver…
$136,699
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 97 sq.meters in Asprovalta. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$130,091
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor c…
$184,833
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Vrasna, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
For sale maisonette of 116 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground flo…
$195,505
3 room house in Nea Vrasna, Greece
3 room house
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Agios Georgios, Vrasna Beach: For sale a bright house of 114 sq.m. in 300sq.m. frontage plot…
$188,613
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Vrasna, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Asprovalta . The maisonette has 2 …
$241,783
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Vrasna, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Vrasna, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 87 sq.meters in Asprovalta. Ground floor consi…
$219,186
