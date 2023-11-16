Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Agios Pavlos Municipal Unit, Greece

apartments
19
houses
5
24 properties total found
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€215,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
€120,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 39 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 4th flo…
€110,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 44 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
€75,000
1 room apartment with city view in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 40 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th flo…
€180,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale apartment of 37 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 6th flo…
€175,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 41 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€85,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
Three apartments located in the third (and last) floor of a well maintained building of Thes…
€450,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Property Code: HPS3898 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki center Lefkos Pirgos for €247.00…
€247,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale old construction apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situat…
€290,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 165 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th fl…
€260,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 35 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
€143,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€95,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 34 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
€130,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 147 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€215,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 48 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€155,000
Studio apartment 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Studio apartment 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 220 m²
Property Code: HPS2920 - Studio FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Ano Poli for €350.000 . This 220 sq…
€350,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 40 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situ…
€135,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
€135,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 680 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 4 be…
€2,80M
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 33 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€105,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the second …
€320,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 74 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
€125,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€380,000

