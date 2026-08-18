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Residential properties for sale in Vasilika, Greece

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houses
16
18 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 118 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 230 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 10 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Area 520 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor cons…
$1,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
For sale maisonette of 101 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Vasilika, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Vasilika, Greece
Townhouse
Vasilika, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale two townhouse under construction, area 240sq.m each, a suburb of Thessaloniki. The …
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage
Vasilika, Greece
Area 350 m²
For sale: Luxury detached house 150 m² + 200 m² semi-basement on a 15,000 m² plot – Galarino…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Vasilika, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 190 m²
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$242,159
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Vasilika, Greece
Townhouse
Vasilika, Greece
Area 167 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 167 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Vasilika, Greece
Apartment
Vasilika, Greece
Area 200 m²
For sale duplex area of 200 square meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is located on 3 levels…
$177,098
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 630 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 630 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 6 storeroo…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$442,766
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$346,221
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Vasilika, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Vasilika, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 290 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$543,126
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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