Residential properties for sale in Agios Athanasios, Greece

2 room apartment in Anchialos, Greece
2 room apartment
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 68 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€95,000
Villa Villa 8 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 3
A beautiful villa for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki with a picturesque view to Thermaiko …
€1,50M
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 3
A townhouse for sale in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The area of ​​the three-storey house is…
€150,000
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-storey cottage overlooking the sea for sale in the coastal suburb of Thessaloniki. The…
€600,000
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
We present to you the cottages of 300 m2with the plots of 800-1300-2500 m2and the prices fro…
€425,000
1 room Cottage with swimming pool, with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
1 room Cottage with swimming pool, with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: Plot of 4500 m2 with two houses with a total area of 220 m2. The three-storey hous…
€1,35M
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale. A cottage with an area of ​​350 square meters in the exclusive area of Thessalonik…
€370,000
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached house in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The house consists of three floors and has its o…
€525,000
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Villa Villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale in a suburb of Thessaloniki. The villa consists of three floors. On the groun…
€2,10M
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer you a luxury villa in a suburb of Thessaloniki. Area of ​​the three-level villa is …
€1,70M
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale two cottages under construction in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Located on a hill w…
€130,000
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings in Anchialos, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms with furnishings
Anchialos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer you a three-storey house in the exclusive district of Thessaloniki. Downstairs ther…
€700,000
