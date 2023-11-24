Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pefka Municipal Unit, Greece

Pefka
3
10 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Pefka, Greece
3 room townhouse
Pefka, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€140,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: HPS2618 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €185.000. This 10…
€185,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Property Code: HPS2619 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €145.000. This 75…
€145,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 102 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€160,000
3 room townhouse in Pefka, Greece
3 room townhouse
Pefka, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 1-85 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pefka Center for €260.000 . This 180 sq. m. Ma…
€260,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale of land, an area of 1100 square meters, on which there is a ready foundation for the co…
€130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
€380,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€160,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 two-storey townhouses of 80 sq.m each, in suburbs of Thessaloniki. The townhouses…
€180,000
6 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Pefka, Greece
6 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Pefka, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 325 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground…
€750,000
