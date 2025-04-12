Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Diavata
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Diavata, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Delta Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Delta Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$391,142
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Diavata, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes