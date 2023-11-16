Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Delta, Greece

3 room townhouse in Kalokhori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kalokhori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€175,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalokhori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalokhori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 70 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€120,000
3 room cottage in Nea Malgara, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Malgara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
€110,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Delta, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Delta, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 420 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 1420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor…
€1,000,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Delta, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Delta, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
€90,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Kalokhori, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kalokhori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€95,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Delta, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Delta, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€120,000

