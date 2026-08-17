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Residential properties for sale in Delta Municipality, Greece

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Municipal Unit of Echedoros
5
Diavata
5
7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Delta Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Delta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale duplex of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 4t…
$150,053
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Malgara, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Malgara, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consist…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Delta Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Delta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$96,818
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Delta Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Delta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$442,766
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Nea Malgara, Greece
Cottage
Nea Malgara, Greece
Area 110 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 110 square meters in Thessaloniki. The cottage con…
$145,359
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Delta Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Delta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Delta Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Delta Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
For sale apartment of 64 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
$118,071
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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