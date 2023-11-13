Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Langadas

Residential properties for sale in Langadas, Greece

apartments
5
houses
4
9 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with fireplace in Irakleio, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with fireplace
Irakleio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€230,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Irakleio, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Irakleio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€250,000
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Irakleio, Greece
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Irakleio, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
For Sale - Residential Froor apartment - Athens North: Irakleio 218 Sq.m., 5 Bedrooms, 1 Bat…
€370,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Perivolaki, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Perivolaki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
€120,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Irakleio, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Irakleio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
For Sale ڤ 조idential Apartment 申 申 Athens (North): Irakleio 87 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath…
€240,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Chrysavgi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Chrysavgi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 306 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€280,000
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Perivolaki, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Perivolaki, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Langadas, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Langadas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 345 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€350,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Chrysavgi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Chrysavgi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€330,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir