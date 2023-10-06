Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Cyprus

1 874 properties total found
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Famagusta, Cyprus
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Famagusta, Cyprus
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
€129,306
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
€506,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 143 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
€480,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Makounta, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Makounta, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€506,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€574,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€480,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
€574,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 172 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment for sale with an area of 172 sq.m In Limassol under construction. The apartment is…
€727,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale under construction apartment of 172 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€727,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
Exclusive luxury residential project located in one of the most reasonable areas of Limassol…
€593,377
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 2 m²
This modern villa is located in a quiet and picturesque area of Peyia just 5 minutes away fr…
€1,21M
6 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Limassol District, Cyprus
6 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 2 m²
strongProject featuresstrong This beautiful property is located on the hills of Laiki area o…
€1,49M
6 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Limassol District, Cyprus
6 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 2 m²
strongProject featuresstrong This customade property is located in a popular neighborhood of…
€1,52M
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 2 m²
bProject Featuresb This fabulous property is perfectly situated at the seafront of village o…
€2,41M
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Limassol District, Cyprus
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 2 m²
strongProperty Features strongA splendid family home that has been built to an extremely hig…
€1,67M
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol District, Cyprus
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 2 m²
bProject FeaturesbThis project locates in the eastern village of Limassol named Asgata which…
€1,94M
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with sea view, with fireplace in Paphos District, Cyprus
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with sea view, with fireplace
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 2 m²
strongProject Features strongThis modern luxury villa is located in an established luxury ne…
€2,29M
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Paphos District, Cyprus
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 2 m²
This magnificent residence is located in the idyllic seaside area of Peyia and in one of the…
€5,56M
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 2 m²
strongProject Featuresstrong Situated in a quiet area of Geroskipou a Paphos suburb this cus…
€722,660
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
This highly thought after completed project is perfectly located just 150 meters from the se…
€826,258
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
€1,62M
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
bProject Featuresbb bThis superb penthouse suite is a hidden treasure in the heart of Paphos…
€399,231
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
strongProperty Features strongSuperbly situated on a hillside at the beautiful village of Pe…
€459,874
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with veranda in Paphos District, Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with veranda
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
€181,928
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes in Paphos District, Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
€172,326
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
strongProject Features Situated in the heart of Limassol by the sea This development combine…
€606,428
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
strongProject Features Situated in the heart of Limassol by the sea This development combine…
€606,428
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Paphos District, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
This highly sought after completed project is perfectly located just 150 meters from the sea…
€612,492
9 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Paphos District, Cyprus
9 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 13
Area 2 m²
A complex of apartments maisonettes and villas located in the small coastal village of Kisso…
€4,03M
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
This highly sought after completed project is perfectly located just 150 meters from the sea…
€607,944

