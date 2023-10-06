UAE
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Cyprus
Show less
1 874 properties total found
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Famagusta, Cyprus
48 m²
1/2
€129,306
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
5
160 m²
€506,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
143 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of one bedroom, livi…
€480,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Makounta, Cyprus
5
3
160 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€506,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
4
2
170 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€574,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Peyia, Cyprus
4
3
143 m²
1/3
For sale 2-storey villa of 143 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€480,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Pafos, Cyprus
4
170 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.m in Paphos. The first floor consists of a living room wit…
€574,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
3
172 m²
4/4
Apartment for sale with an area of 172 sq.m In Limassol under construction. The apartment is…
€727,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
3
2
172 m²
4/4
For sale under construction apartment of 172 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€727,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol District, Cyprus
2
2 m²
Exclusive luxury residential project located in one of the most reasonable areas of Limassol…
€593,377
Recommend
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
5
2 m²
This modern villa is located in a quiet and picturesque area of Peyia just 5 minutes away fr…
€1,21M
Recommend
6 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Limassol District, Cyprus
6
2 m²
strongProject featuresstrong This beautiful property is located on the hills of Laiki area o…
€1,49M
Recommend
6 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Limassol District, Cyprus
6
2 m²
strongProject featuresstrong This customade property is located in a popular neighborhood of…
€1,52M
Recommend
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
4
2 m²
bProject Featuresb This fabulous property is perfectly situated at the seafront of village o…
€2,41M
Recommend
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Limassol District, Cyprus
4
2 m²
strongProperty Features strongA splendid family home that has been built to an extremely hig…
€1,67M
Recommend
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol District, Cyprus
5
2 m²
bProject FeaturesbThis project locates in the eastern village of Limassol named Asgata which…
€1,94M
Recommend
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with sea view, with fireplace
Paphos District, Cyprus
5
2 m²
strongProject Features strongThis modern luxury villa is located in an established luxury ne…
€2,29M
Recommend
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
5
2 m²
This magnificent residence is located in the idyllic seaside area of Peyia and in one of the…
€5,56M
Recommend
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
4
2 m²
strongProject Featuresstrong Situated in a quiet area of Geroskipou a Paphos suburb this cus…
€722,660
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
3
2 m²
This highly thought after completed project is perfectly located just 150 meters from the se…
€826,258
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol District, Cyprus
3
2 m²
€1,62M
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
3
2 m²
bProject Featuresbb bThis superb penthouse suite is a hidden treasure in the heart of Paphos…
€399,231
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
3
2 m²
strongProperty Features strongSuperbly situated on a hillside at the beautiful village of Pe…
€459,874
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with veranda
Paphos District, Cyprus
2
2 m²
€181,928
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes
Paphos District, Cyprus
2
2 m²
€172,326
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol District, Cyprus
2
2 m²
strongProject Features Situated in the heart of Limassol by the sea This development combine…
€606,428
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol District, Cyprus
2
2 m²
strongProject Features Situated in the heart of Limassol by the sea This development combine…
€606,428
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
2
2 m²
This highly sought after completed project is perfectly located just 150 meters from the sea…
€612,492
Recommend
9 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
13
2 m²
A complex of apartments maisonettes and villas located in the small coastal village of Kisso…
€4,03M
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
2
2 m²
This highly sought after completed project is perfectly located just 150 meters from the sea…
€607,944
Recommend
