  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Biaroza
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Biaroza, Belarus

6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Biaroza, Belarus
2 room apartment
Biaroza, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/5
Sale of the two-room Apartment in Berezovsky the district and. Birch 1909402-roomed Apartmen…
$30,000
3 room apartment in Biaroza, Belarus
3 room apartment
Biaroza, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/5
Offered for sale three-room apartment in the city of Birch on the street Gorin-Kolyada. The …
$37,500
1 room apartment in Biaroza, Belarus
1 room apartment
Biaroza, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/3
1-bedroom apartment, Birch, Lesnaya St., 1981, 2/3 panel, 34.8 / 31.6 / 16.1 / 8.9, combined…
$11,500
2 room apartment in Biaroza, Belarus
2 room apartment
Biaroza, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
Offered for sale a two-bedroom apartment in the city of Berez (Northern town). The apartment…
$22,000
1 room apartment in Biaroza, Belarus
1 room apartment
Biaroza, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale a cozy, bright one-room apartment in the city of Birch, North Town, 41. The apartm…
$20,000
3 room apartment in Biaroza, Belarus
3 room apartment
Biaroza, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
3-room apartment, Birch, North Town St., 1956 p., 1 / 3 brick, 74.7 / 74.7 / 51.8 / 8.6, bat…
$34,000
