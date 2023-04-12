UAE
Spain
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Spain
in Almoradi
178
in Santa Pola
76
in Benissa
179
in Castell-Platja d Aro
99
in San Pedro del Pinatar
76
in Adeje
42
in San Javier
67
in Arona
23
in Sant Joan d Alacant
49
in Elx Elche
50
in Community of Madrid
13
in el Campello
66
in Torre Pacheco
57
in Los Alcazares
68
in Area metropolitana de Madrid y Corredor del Henares
12
in el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
30
in Murcia
52
in Los Cristianos
11
in Selva
38
in Cartagena
34
Townhouse
Clear all
908 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
€ 140,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 80 square meters. m. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. Garden t…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
€ 157,000
La Ciñuelica in Punta Prima. Angular townhouse with an area of 71 square meters. m. with a …
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
139 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 435,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
188 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
3 room townhouse
3 room townhouse
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
€ 420,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
90 m²
€ 210,000
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
€ 395,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
83 m²
€ 205,000
Introducing a two-level townhouse of 83 square meters with a spacious terrace.On the upper l…
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
197 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 785,000
Introducing the spacious townhouse with stunning views of the sea and the city of Benidorm.T…
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
419 m²
€ 1,450,000
For sale this newly renovated townhouse with a Scandinavian style, made with taste and excel…
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bath
359 m²
€ 1,750,000
This newly renovated luxury townhouse is a real opportunity. It is located at a strategic po…
3 room townhouse with golf view
Benahavis, Spain
3 bath
187 m²
€ 1,150,000
This beautiful townhouse belongs to a gated urbanization in the area of La Quinta, in Benaha…
3 room townhouse
els Poblets, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
On sale is a new taikhouse in the city of Denia in the elite area of Vergel.It is located in…
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
92 m²
€ 155,000
Three-storey semi-detached house with garden in Citrus Partial Plan. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 fu…
3 room townhouse
Marbella, Spain
2 bath
142 m²
€ 625,000
Villas Marbella is a new development of 36 townhouses, with 3 and 4 bedrooms on two levels, …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
La Zenia, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 155,000
Townhouse for sale in Punta Prima, urb Campana in Orihuela Costa, Spain. For sale semi-detac…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
68 m²
€ 109,000
Chance!! Townhouse located in a quiet area next to the natural area of the Torrevieja lagoon…
3 room townhouse
Busot, Spain
2 bath
130 m²
€ 230,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
A comfortable townhouse in a modern complex in Monforte del Cid. Montforte del Sid — municip…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 186,000
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 245,000
A comfortable townhouse in a modern complex in Monforte del Cid. Located in a residential co…
3 room townhouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
4 bath
454 m²
€ 1,595,000
This fantastic property is located within a private residential complex that has been awarde…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
78 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 112,000
A spacious townhouse in the city of Torrevieja is offered to your attention.House with an ar…
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 bath
100 m²
€ 278,250
3 room townhouse
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bath
105 m²
€ 139,000
TURNKEY SEMI TOWNHOUSES IN A QUIET RURAL ENVIRONMENT !!!. . 2 and 3 bedroom homes, with high…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bath
139 m²
€ 133,000
TURNKEY TOWNHOUSES IN A QUIET RURAL ENVIRONMENT !!!. . 2 and 3 bedroom homes, with high qual…
