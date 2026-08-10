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Townhouses in lAlacanti, Spain

;
Alicante
12
Mutxamel
4
el Campello
12
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34 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Located in the charming town of Mutxamel, this exclusive collection of 14 townhouses offers …
$761,070
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Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 416 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,06M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mutxamel, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Located in the charming town of Mutxamel, this exclusive collection of 14 townhouses offers …
$657,288
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Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 460 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,30M
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Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 204 m²
He lives in one of the most exclusive areas of Alicante with Luzzerna, a promotion of 14 ele…
$1,32M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Discover an exclusive complex of modern living spaces in one of the most promising residenti…
$533,999
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3 bedroom townthouse in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 293 m²
Located in the privileged area of El Campello, this exclusive collection of 14 townhouses of…
$619,234
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Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 460 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,14M
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Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 224 m²
He lives in one of the most exclusive areas of Alicante with Luzzerna, a promotion of 14 ele…
$1,41M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Busot, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Located in the charming town of Busot, this residential complex offers 13 townhouses that co…
$471,633
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 4
We present a four-level townhouse in the city of San Juan. The apartment is located in a res…
$1,25M
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3 bedroom townthouse in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Exclusive Frontline Beach Homes in El Campello Costa Blanca Discover a unique new build res…
$610,921
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3 bedroom townthouse in Busot, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Busot, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new neighboring house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a …
$403,891
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Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 416 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 416 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,06M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Busot, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Enjoy the tranquillity and comfort of living in a private urbanisation with communal swimmin…
$409,363
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Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 460 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,18M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Discover an exclusive complex of modern houses in one of the most promising residential area…
$575,609
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Elysium is a new luxury residential complex on the Mediterranean coast in the Cala d’Or area…
$624,155
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Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Discover your dream home on the paradise beach of San Juan in Alicante. This impressive reno…
$1,21M
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3 bedroom townthouse in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Elysium is a new luxury residential complex on the Mediterranean coast in the Cala d’Or area…
$785,973
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Exclusive Frontline Beach Homes in El Campello Costa Blanca Discover a unique new b…
$614,140
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Elysium is a new luxury residential complex on the Mediterranean coast in the Cala d’Or area…
$624,155
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Located in the privileged area of El Campello, this exclusive collection of 14 townhouses of…
$623,847
Leave a request
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 460 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 416 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Elysium is a new luxury residential complex on the Mediterranean coast in the Cala d’Or area…
$658,830
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
We present a new modern townhouse on the first line of the sea in the suburbs of Alicante, i…
$625,311
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3 bedroom townthouse in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 293 m²
Located in the charming town of El Campello, this exclusive collection of four semi-detached…
$771,448
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Newly Built Semi-Detached and Terraced Houses in Cabo de las Huertas, Alicante High…
$1,34M
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Properties features in lAlacanti, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
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