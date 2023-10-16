Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in l Alacanti, Spain

3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
€169,000
3 room townhouse with garden, with mountain view, with public pool in Busot, Spain
3 room townhouse with garden, with mountain view, with public pool
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
€230,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with mountain view in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with mountain view
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
€186,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Busot, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a new neighboring house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a …
€207,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Busot, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a new neighboring house in the suburbs of Alicante in the city of Bucot. It is a …
€200,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Construction of 10 semi-detached houses on the beachfront in Muchavista~ ~ Its exclusive loc…
€1,80M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Construction of 10 semi-detached houses on the beachfront in Muchavista~ ~ Its exclusive loc…
€1,80M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Construction of 10 semi-detached houses on the beachfront in Muchavista~ ~ Its exclusive loc…
€1,80M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Construction of 10 semi-detached houses on the beachfront in Muchavista Its exclusive locat…
€2,25M
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with storage room in el Campello, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with storage room
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This spacious Townhouse is located in a very quiet urbanization in Campello, Venta Lanuza, c…
€239,000

Properties features in l Alacanti, Spain

