  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Fuengirola
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Fuengirola, Spain

Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 4
Elegant Townhouses with a Private Pool Overlooking the Mediterranean in Fuengirola These out…
€1,30M
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 4
Elegant Townhouses with a Private Pool Overlooking the Mediterranean in Fuengirola These out…
€1,10M
