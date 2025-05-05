Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. San Pedro Alcantara
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Great townhouse in the Urbanisation of Altos del Rodeo in Nueva Andalucia just a short walk …
$553,618
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
The refurbished townhouse near Los Naranjos Golf is situated in a secure gated community nex…
$607,166
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
An exquisitely renovated townhouse located in the very heart of Nueva Andalucía, in the Aloh…
$1,32M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Sensational townhouse with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in prestigious Aloha, Nueva Andalucia.…
$2,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Chic 2-Bedroom Townhouse in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella – Perfect for Families, Expats, and In…
$476,756
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Presenting an elegant corner townhouse with 4 bedrooms in one of the most beautiful areas of…
$1,38M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Townhouse for sale in Nueva Andalucía, with 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 en suite bathrooms, 1…
$695,481
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing a stunning townhouse in Los Algarrobos – A newly renovated frontline golf, south…
$768,528
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located in the sought-after Nueva Andalucía, just a short stroll from Mistral beach and a mi…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Perfect location in Nueva Andalucia. Pueblo de Atalaya de Rio Verde. Just 1,9km to Puerto Ba…
$717,560
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN NUEVA ANDALUCÍA Discover this charming home located in the heart of …
$346,593
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Chic 2-Bedroom Townhouse in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella – Perfect for Families, Expats, and In…
$475,667
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to the epitome of refined living at Marein Village, Marbella. Nestled within this pr…
$877,631
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Located in the prestigious community of Los Naranjos de Marbella, this spacious semi-detache…
$847,976
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
EXPO REAL ESTATE MARKETING S.L
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
EXCLUSIVE CORNER TOWNHOUSE WITH PRIVATE GARDEN AND SOLARIUM NEAR PUERTO BANÚS! Discover this…
$538,798
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Nueva Andalucía, Puerto Banús, Marbella This unique and spacious townhouse is located in th…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This spacious, elegant and modern house with all the amenities in Nueva Andalucía, in Aloha …
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Realting.com
Go