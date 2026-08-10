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Townhouses in Villajoyosa, Spain

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5 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
Located in the charming town of La Vila Joiosa, this exclusive townhouse offers a unique liv…
$1,90M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$322,009
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3 bedroom townthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Fantastic two-storey townhouse located within a residential complex with communal gardens an…
$659,435
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3 bedroom townthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$637,221
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3 bedroom townthouse in Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Aster Residencial is a private complex located just 100 meters from the sea, in the northern…
$376,503
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