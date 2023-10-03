Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Townhouses for sale in Spain

Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Discover Ophelia 4, a true gem nestled in the heart of Marbella's prestigious Golden Mile, w…
€1,79M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Welcome to a dreamlike place in San Pedro de Alcántara: Semarango 18, a Townhouse that defin…
€1,40M
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Magnificent townhouse in the newly built luxury residential complex “Portonovo” in Los Crist…
€689,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Miraverde, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Miraverde, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Townhouse in the complex Oasis Fañabe. A popular area, within walking distance from the larg…
€445,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
DescriptionTownhouse for sale in a residential complex in Finestrat (province of Alicante), …
€250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
On sale is a two-level penthouse, which is located in the complex Un Posto Al Sol, Callao Sa…
€175,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€249,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
€575,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
€262,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Miraverde, Spain
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Three-story townhouse in the El Madroñal area in the Oasis Fañabe residential complex. Inclu…
€365,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Arona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
For sale corner three-story townhouse with an area of 135 m². Located in El Camison, on the …
€399,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Miraverde, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Townhouse for sale in Valle del Sol in the El Madroñal area.  On the ground floor there is a…
€299,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale a three-story townhouse located in El Camison, on the border between the cities of …
€450,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Townhouse for sale in the newly built elite residential complex PortoNovo in the center of L…
€545,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
For sale a stylish townhouse in Tenerife in a complex on the first line and close to the gol…
€285,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Townhouse for sale in the Amarilla Golf area in the south of Tenerife, the complex is locate…
€265,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
A new residential complex near the Estepona Golf Golf Club, in the heart of the Costa del S…
€299,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with yard in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with yard
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Closed townhouse complex in Benaavis. The complex consists of 10 townhouses in a protected …
€275,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almansa, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Contemporary Architectural Style – Best value for money in New Golden Mile. Unique developme…
€398,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 307 m²
Sitting proudly amidst the surrounding countryside an exquisite private enclave of just four…
€659,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
An exclusive project that offers large semi-detached single-family homes located in Nueva An…
€715,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
These new luxury properties offer substantial interior living space, with dining area, fully…
€425,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Almansa, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
A truly great upgraded 4-bedroom townhouse, Andalucian style, located in Monte Mayor Country…
€499,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Cortijo de Cortes, Benahavis Spacious and bright townhouse in Paraiso Park. Nicely located w…
€385,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Best priced townhouse in the urbanization! Spacious townhouse (120m2) with sunny terraces, l…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Exclusive residential complex made up of 23 townhouses and 2 independent villas in Cabopino.…
€710,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
24 Luxurious townhouses in Benalmadena Pueblo. Enjoy all the sophisticated luxuries of a con…
€439,500
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Almansa, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Almansa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
An exclusive development of 48 bright, modern and spacious 4 storey townhouses with 3 bedroo…
€459,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool in Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Townhouse in one of the closest urbanization of the city of Pineda de Mar. Distance to …
€395,000

