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Pool Townhouses in Spain

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Torrevieja
95
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44
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4
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79 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Modern generous townhouse  with spacious rooftop terrace, private pool and beautiful garden,…
$485,446
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 416 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,06M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Key ready and furnished large townhouse with private pool, garden and roof top terrace locat…
$410,318
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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TekceTekce
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Townhouse for sale in Valle del Sol in the El Madroñal area.  On the ground floor there is a…
$348,720
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Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 224 m²
He lives in one of the most exclusive areas of Alicante with Luzzerna, a promotion of 14 ele…
$1,41M
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Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 460 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,14M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
Elevated townhouse with spacious terraces and pool located in golf resort with access to spa…
$734,309
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
Pretty corner townhouse with big garden, community pool, paddle tennis court and amazing vie…
$493,537
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Amazing large townhouse with spacious bed rooms, terrace, private pool and roof top terrace …
$350,332
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Amazing townhouse with access to community pool, private rooftop terrace in a premium area n…
$266,528
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Villa in the El Galeon area, in the La Capitana complex. The villa consists of: 4 bedrooms, …
$670,615
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3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Beautiful townhouse with private gardens, expansive outdoor living areas, resort swimming po…
$490,085
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Luxury townhouse with a large roof top terrace and a private pool located close to the beach…
$395,854
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3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Attractive premium  townhouse with terrace, private pool and a huge plot located in a premiu…
$687,716
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 124 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$589,139
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Fantastic corner townhouse with fully fitted kitchen, large terraces, private garage, with s…
$682,369
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Callosa de Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Callosa de Segura, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 3
Massive modern town house with a roof top, individual garage and a private pool, surrounded …
$402,951
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3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 1
Amazing townhouse with a large roof terrace, garden, and private swimming pool located near …
$474,350
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Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 158 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$708,372
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Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 416 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,06M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing townhouse with spectacular sea views, large sun-drenched terrace and a private garde…
$517,810
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Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 138 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$660,585
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Townhouse in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 460 m²
VILLAHERMOSA is a new residential located in Vistahermosa Norte, one of the most exclusive a…
$1,18M
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Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 163 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$732,031
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Modern new-built townhouse with  panoramic sea view, beautiful rooftop terrace and community…
$403,932
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom townthouse in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Fantastic luxury townhouse with terrace, private pool and garage located in a premium area c…
$568,851
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 145 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$704,507
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Javier, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Large beautiful townhouse with private pool, large terrace, solarium and parking located in …
$467,553
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse in Polop, Spain
Townhouse
Polop, Spain
Area 175 m²
Polop Hills Nature is an exclusive residential project composed of 65 independent villas, lo…
$800,549
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Amazing townhouse with fully fitted kitchen, private rooftop terrace and panoramic sea views…
$688,046
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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