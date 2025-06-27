Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Galicia
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses in Galicia, Spain

Lugo
57
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
57 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
New triplex in Williamartine, Orihuela Costa. Large salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 b…
$271,436
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
2-storey townhouse in Aguas Nuevas, Torrevieja. Salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathr…
$278,944
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
A family townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms is located on the New Golden Mile, in the…
$358,065
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
2-storey townhouse in Aguas Nuevas, Torrevieja. Salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathr…
$254,111
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Townhouse in the urbanization of Doña Pepa, Ciudad Quesada. Salon with dining area, American…
$317,638
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Townhouse in Lomas de Cabo Roig. Salon, semi-open kitchen, 3 large fully furnished bedrooms,…
$265,546
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
duplex in Almendricos
$229,855
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
The new gated complex consists of 12 modern townhouses, with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Mod…
$762,332
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Beautiful townhouse in Torre de la Horadada. The house has 3 large bedrooms with built-in wa…
$344,089
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
The urbanization of Doña Pepa is part of the town of Ciudad Quesada. This is a place where r…
$322,258
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Exclusive townhouse complex located in Marbella surrounded by tropical gardens. These spacio…
$837,410
Leave a request
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 208 m²
Townhouse in Aguamarina, Orihuela Costa. Salon, separate kitchen, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2…
$768,107
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Townhouse in Williamartine, Orihuela Costa. Salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms…
$235,630
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
2-storey townhouse in the urbanization of La Veleta, Torrevieja. Salon, American kitchen, 3 …
$240,134
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Townhouse in Los Alcazares, Murcia. Salon, American kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, solariu…
$150,041
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Spacious townhouse in excellent condition, located in the area of Bel Air, Estepona. Large l…
$369,615
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Townhouse in the urbanization of Doña Pepa, Ciudad Quesada. Salon with dining area, kitchen,…
$195,203
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Villa in Finestrat for sale
$392,716
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Townhouse with stunning panoramic sea views of the town of Villajoyosa, Alicante. Salon, ope…
$518,616
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Townhouse in the town of Guardamar del Segura. Salon with dining area, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
$241,405
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 802 m²
Luxury, spacious and cozy townhouse is located in the area of El Mirador del Paraiso, Benaav…
$571,749
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Townhouse in Villamartin, Orihuela Costa. Large salon, American kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathr…
$228,699
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
The new closed security complex, consisting of 48 modern townhouses, is located in Spain, Ea…
$456,244
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Townhouse in the urbanization of Doña Pepa, Ciudad Quesada. Salon, dining room, kitchen, 2 b…
$252,955
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Fantastic townhouse at an attractive price, located in the Guadalmina Alta area. The house h…
$202,133
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Abadin, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Bungalows in the urbanization of Los Altos, Torrevieja / Orihuela Costa. Salon with fireplac…
$173,257
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
This complex consists of 50 modern and luxurious townhouses, each of which has: a private te…
$912,488
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Townhouse in Torrevieja
$317,638
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Well located and decorated with taste townhouse, with panoramic views of the sea and mountai…
$502,446
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Abadin, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Abadin, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
The new gated complex, located in the Alcaides area, consists of 30 houses with 3.4 bedrooms…
$381,166
Leave a request

Properties features in Galicia, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go