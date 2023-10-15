Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Orihuela, Spain

49 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
€165,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 2
€112,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in La Zenia, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
La Zenia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Villa in Prime Location in La Zenia Alicante The villa boasts both a front and bac…
€245,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in La Zenia area in Orihuela Costa. On the ground floor there is a spacio…
€318,800
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a quiet area near golf courses in the city of Campoamor…
€219,800
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse in a popular area near the shopping center Zenia Boulevard in Orihuela Co…
€250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse in a popular area near the shopping center Zenia Boulevard in Orihuela Co…
€124,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with garden in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Semi-detached house for sale in the privileged complex called "Las Ramblas". It has 3 bedroo…
€210,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
For sale townhouse with a small plot in a quiet residential area San Miguel de Salinas. The …
€129,500
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale comfortable townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. …
€650,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a beautiful townhouse in a closed residential complex on the shores of the Medite…
€335,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale comfortable townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. …
€299,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
2 Bedroom Key-Ready Mediterranean Style House in Las Ramblas Orihuela The key-ready house is…
€179,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
3-Bedroom Chic Townhouses with Private Pools in Villamartin Costa Blanca The chic townhouses…
€294,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a three-storey townhouse in Orihuela Costa. The total area of the building is 9…
€148,800
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrassa, with tech in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrassa, with tech
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
We offer you a beautiful house just 150 meters from the beach in Torre de la Oradada. It is …
€250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in good condition in La Zenia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in good condition
La Zenia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Townhouse for sale in Punta Prima, urb Campana in Orihuela Costa, Spain. For sale semi-detac…
€155,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Semi- detached house for sale on three floors with semi-basement and community pool in Resid…
€250,000
3 room townhouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
TRIPLEX TOWNHOUSE WITH SOLARIUM IN A RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SWIMMING POOL.~ ~ Located in a…
€270,000
3 room townhouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
TRIPLEX TOWNHOUSE WITH SOLARIUM IN A RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SWIMMING POOL.~ ~ Located in a…
€270,000
3 room townhouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
TRIPLEX TOWNHOUSE WITH SOLARIUM IN A RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SWIMMING POOL.~ ~ Located in a…
€270,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Nice bungalow for sale in the Villamartín area, just 950 meters from the famous Zenia Boulev…
€165,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, in good condition, with garden in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, in good condition, with garden
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
For sale semi-detached house of 97 m2 with a large plot with entrance for the car and the po…
€198,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden in La Zenia, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
La Zenia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
House with 2 bedrooms with large fitted wardrobes and 1 full bathroom with white lacquered f…
€219,800
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, in good condition in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, in good condition
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Semi-detached house with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom for sale offers the ideal opportunity for…
€135,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Semi-detached house for sale on two streets on one floor with a 350 m2 plot and a 72 m2 hous…
€209,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the townhouse with sea views in the city of Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area. …
€675,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
3 bedroom townhouse, just 150 meters from the beach and located in Aguamarina Cabo Roig (Ori…
€164,000
3 room townhouse with garden, gym, with public pool in Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse with garden, gym, with public pool
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
TOWNHOUSE INTEGRATED IN A FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with al…
€327,655
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with solarium, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in La Zenia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with solarium, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
La Zenia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
2 beds townhouse in Las Chismosas overlooking the communal pool. 2 bedrooms townhouse with a…
€65,000
