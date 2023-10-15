UAE
49 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
79 m²
2
€165,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
62 m²
2
€112,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
La Zenia, Spain
4
2
75 m²
2
3-Bedroom Villa in Prime Location in La Zenia Alicante The villa boasts both a front and bac…
€245,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
3
80 m²
2
Townhouse for sale in La Zenia area in Orihuela Costa. On the ground floor there is a spacio…
€318,800
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
120 m²
2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a quiet area near golf courses in the city of Campoamor…
€219,800
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
90 m²
2
For sale townhouse in a popular area near the shopping center Zenia Boulevard in Orihuela Co…
€250,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
70 m²
2
For sale townhouse in a popular area near the shopping center Zenia Boulevard in Orihuela Co…
€124,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
90 m²
Semi-detached house for sale in the privileged complex called "Las Ramblas". It has 3 bedroo…
€210,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
1
70 m²
For sale townhouse with a small plot in a quiet residential area San Miguel de Salinas. The …
€129,500
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
5
3
138 m²
2
For sale comfortable townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. …
€650,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
5
2
95 m²
2
We present a beautiful townhouse in a closed residential complex on the shores of the Medite…
€335,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
98 m²
2
For sale comfortable townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. …
€299,900
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Orihuela, Spain
3
1
91 m²
3
2 Bedroom Key-Ready Mediterranean Style House in Las Ramblas Orihuela The key-ready house is…
€179,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
100 m²
3
3-Bedroom Chic Townhouses with Private Pools in Villamartin Costa Blanca The chic townhouses…
€294,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
3
93 m²
2
We offer you a three-storey townhouse in Orihuela Costa. The total area of the building is 9…
€148,800
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with terrassa, with tech
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3
2
126 m²
We offer you a beautiful house just 150 meters from the beach in Torre de la Oradada. It is …
€250,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, in good condition
La Zenia, Spain
2
2
85 m²
Townhouse for sale in Punta Prima, urb Campana in Orihuela Costa, Spain. For sale semi-detac…
€155,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
178 m²
Semi- detached house for sale on three floors with semi-basement and community pool in Resid…
€250,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
107 m²
TRIPLEX TOWNHOUSE WITH SOLARIUM IN A RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SWIMMING POOL.~ ~ Located in a…
€270,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
107 m²
TRIPLEX TOWNHOUSE WITH SOLARIUM IN A RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SWIMMING POOL.~ ~ Located in a…
€270,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
107 m²
TRIPLEX TOWNHOUSE WITH SOLARIUM IN A RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SWIMMING POOL.~ ~ Located in a…
€270,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Orihuela, Spain
3
1
89 m²
Nice bungalow for sale in the Villamartín area, just 950 meters from the famous Zenia Boulev…
€165,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with furniture, in good condition, with garden
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3
2
96 m²
For sale semi-detached house of 97 m2 with a large plot with entrance for the car and the po…
€198,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
La Zenia, Spain
3
2
122 m²
House with 2 bedrooms with large fitted wardrobes and 1 full bathroom with white lacquered f…
€219,800
Recommend
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, in good condition
Orihuela, Spain
3
1
65 m²
Semi-detached house with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom for sale offers the ideal opportunity for…
€135,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
3
1
72 m²
Semi-detached house for sale on two streets on one floor with a 350 m2 plot and a 72 m2 hous…
€209,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
5
3
159 m²
2
Introducing the townhouse with sea views in the city of Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area. …
€675,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3
1
95 m²
3 bedroom townhouse, just 150 meters from the beach and located in Aguamarina Cabo Roig (Ori…
€164,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with garden, gym, with public pool
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3
2
87 m²
TOWNHOUSE INTEGRATED IN A FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with al…
€327,655
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with solarium, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
La Zenia, Spain
2
1
54 m²
2 beds townhouse in Las Chismosas overlooking the communal pool. 2 bedrooms townhouse with a…
€65,000
Recommend
1
2
