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Townhouses in Orihuela, Spain

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89 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Orihuela Costa, this set of townhouses offers a unique op…
$422,048
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3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
In the heart of Villamartin, a beautifully restored two-family townhouse is for sale, which …
$306,957
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3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in the popular area of ​​Villamartin in Orihuela Costa. The area of ​​the…
$250,185
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TekceTekce
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the townhouse with sea views in the city of Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area. …
$767,962
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
This gorgeous, fully renovated 2-bedroom and 1.5-bathroom townhouse is ideally located in th…
$233,233
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3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Discover this gorgeous three-bedroom triplex in the sought-after area of La Zenia, Orihela C…
$323,113
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3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Exclusive New Development Residential Complex in Orihuela Costa Privileged Location in the …
$374,108
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3 bedroom townthouse in Entrenaranjos, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to you a townhouse in the city of Orihuela in the gated urbanization Vistabella G…
$340,179
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3 bedroom townthouse in Entrenaranjos, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
We present elegant townhouses of new buildings, created for those who appreciate comfort, st…
$408,442
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3 bedroom townthouse in Entrenaranjos, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Located in the charming area of Vistabella, this set of 11 semi-detached homes offers an ide…
$467,020
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Townhouse with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, there is also an additional room that can be used at…
$250,299
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3 bedroom townthouse in Entrenaranjos, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
We present elegant townhouses of new construction for those who appreciate comfort, style an…
$340,179
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in Orihuela Costa. Duplex has 2 bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, Ame…
$259,400
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3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Recently renovated 3-bedroom townhouse in Los Altos . Completely renovated townhouse with 3 …
$330,452
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3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
We present this beautifully renovated townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, located in …
$317,424
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
2 slaapkamer begane grond woning in Mil Palmeras
$276,704
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN VISTABELLA New Build residential of mod…
$360,297
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3 bedroom townthouse in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
Comfortable townhouse for sale in a gated urbanization in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. D…
$284,430
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Townhouse in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse
Orihuela, Spain
$250,331
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Exclusive New Development Residential Complex in Orihuela Costa Privileged Location in the…
$339,161
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover this cozy two-family townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ideally located wit…
$271,915
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
This beautifully decorated 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom (duplex) house in the urbanization of Sa…
$273,053
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Pair villas all on two floors with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (1 en suite), private plot, parki…
$404,751
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
4 beds semidetached villa overlooking the beach in Campoamor. Spacious semi-detached house w…
$928,936
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3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
This beautifully decorated 3-bedroom and 2-bathroom townhouse is in a tranquil community in …
$266,227
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3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a townhouse on the Mediterranean coast in Cabo Roig. This is a picturesque resort…
$271,915
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3 bedroom townthouse in Entrenaranjos, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
Located in the beautiful area of Orihuela Costa, this residential complex offers 13 townhous…
$392,066
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in the La Zenia area of ​​Orihuela Costa. On the ground floor there is a …
$373,173
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3 bedroom townthouse in Entrenaranjos, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
We present elegant townhouses of new construction, ideal for those who are looking for comfo…
$340,179
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Entrenaranjos, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
Located in the beautiful area of Orihuela Costa, this residential complex offers 13 townhous…
$390,913
Leave a request
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