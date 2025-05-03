Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouse
  5. Garage

Townhouses with garage for sale in Spain

Torrevieja
61
Marbella
39
Benidorm
3
Alicante
4
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
48 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 182 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$347,120
Leave a request
Townhouse in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
Area 202 m²
New Development: Prices from € 370,000 to € 476,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$366,595
Leave a request
Townhouse in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse
Mijas, Spain
Area 164 m²
New Development: Prices from € 390,000 to € 390,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$390,385
Leave a request
Townhouse in Castalla, Spain
Townhouse
Castalla, Spain
Area 162 m²
Discover Castalla view: luxury, comfort and an incomparable location. The design of th…
$259,596
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Semidetached villa in one of the most exclusive urbanizations in Cabo de las Huertas with wi…
$974,561
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 90 m2.Solarium: 38 m2, terrace: 33 m2.New Build.There is сovere…
$248,787
Leave a request
Townhouse in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse
Mijas, Spain
Area 164 m²
New Development: Prices from € 461,500 to € 530,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$457,253
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 178 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$324,340
Leave a request
Townhouse in Fuengirola, Spain
Townhouse
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 111 m²
New Development: Prices from € 470,000 to € 500,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$469,922
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
La Almajada Urbanization in Mutxamell is a well-known area on the Costa Blanca for its tranq…
$675,115
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Townhouse in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
Area 132 m²
New Development: Prices from € 495,000 to € 650,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built siz…
$494,918
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 184 m2.Plot size: 169 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$423,053
Leave a request
Townhouse in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse
San Roque, Spain
Area 179 m²
New Development: Prices from € 410,000 to € 1,356,000. [Beds: 2 - 5] [Baths: 3 - 6] [Built s…
$405,789
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
This beautiful semi-detached house is only a few minutes from Albir's center and the beach. …
$472,751
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
3 bedroom townthouse in Ojen, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Ojen, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A beautiful townhouse located in most luxury spot of Marbella - Sierra Blanca. Urbanization …
$1,20M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Valencian Community, Spain
Townhouse
Valencian Community, Spain
Area 176 m²
Introducing a new spacious townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in the area of ​​Balcón…
$384,332
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Townhouse in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse
el Campello, Spain
Area 229 m²
Beautiful semi-detached house for sale in Campello. We present this beautiful 4-storey s…
$345,635
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Townhouse in Benalmadena, Spain
Townhouse
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 201 m²
New Development: Prices from € 305,000 to € 465,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$303,504
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 90 m2.Solarium: 38 m2, terrace: 33 m2.New Build.There is сovere…
$249,493
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Spacious 124 m2 semi-detached house spread over 2 floors with a large terrace and in perfect…
$435,557
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Townhouse in Godella, Spain
Townhouse
Godella, Spain
Area 237 m²
Virentia, the name given to this sector of Godella, means 'vegetation' in Latin. The term li…
$871,018
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Townhouse in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse
Mijas, Spain
Area 105 m²
New Development: Prices from € 425,000 to € 1,070,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built s…
$421,089
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Modern family house in a lovely urbanisation by the hills of Albir. The house is divided in …
$497,613
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 178 m2.Plot size: 174 m2.New Build.There is private pool, сove…
$341,696
Leave a request
Townhouse in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
Area 132 m²
New Development: Prices from € 815,000 to € 1,200,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built s…
$806,630
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
RESALE 3 bedroom townhouse in the Frontline beach Estepona complex of 50 properties with 2, …
$2,50M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
Area 240 m²
New Development: Prices from € 426,000 to € 426,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$423,911
Leave a request
Townhouse in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
Area 178 m²
New Development: Prices from € 350,000 to € 385,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$348,283
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Townhouse for sale in La Finca, the first phase of Aguilas del Teide. On the first floor the…
$287,135
Leave a request
Townhouse in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
Area 223 m²
New Development: Prices from € 685,000 to € 685,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$681,640
Leave a request

Properties features in Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go