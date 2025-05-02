Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Fuente Alamo de Murcia
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
$107,006
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
KEY READY TOWNHOUSES IN FUENTE ALAMO, MURCIA Residential of townhouses, independent and sem…
$220,625
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN FUENTE ALAMO, MURCIA New Build residential of villas and townhouses…
$200,841
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go