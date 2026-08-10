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Townhouses in Barcelona, Spain

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Castelldefels
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9 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Mataro, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Mataro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Exclusivity, spaciousness and nature merge together in this magnificent house located in the…
$657,556
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3 bedroom townthouse in Sitges, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 273 m²
Townhouse with sea views in the urbanization of Mongavin city of Sitges on the Costa Garraf.…
$871,433
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Townhouse in the La Pineda area of Castelldefels on the Costa Garraf. The distance to the se…
$854,005
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Arenys de Munt, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Arenys de Munt, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 261 m²
Magnificent fully renovated townhouse, located in the most prestigious urbanization of Arenz…
$923,719
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3 bedroom townthouse in Barcelona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Barcelona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 273 m²
Townhouse 400 meters from the sea in the Diagonal Mar district of Barcelona. The total area …
$1,31M
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Townhouse in the Can Bow area of Castelldefels on the Costa Garraf. The total area is 150 sq…
$801,719
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Castelldefels, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Castelldefels, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
Townhouse in the Luminetes district of Castelldefels on the Costa Garraf. The distance to th…
$935,338
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sitges, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sitges, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 289 m²
Townhouse in the urbanization of Lebantina city of Sitges on the Costa Garraf. The total are…
$958,577
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Premia de Dalt, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 276 m²
Townhouses in a closed residential complex of 4 houses in the town of Premia de Dalt on the …
$917,910
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