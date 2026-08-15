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Townhouses in Torrevieja, Spain

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100 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
The charming bungalow, located in the quiet and beautiful area of La Velleta in Torrevieja, …
$439,560
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Discover this fantastic 3-bedroom townhouse set in a quiet gated residential complex with a …
$283,401
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Located in the desired area of Los Locos Beach, in the vibrant city of Torrevieja, this town…
$241,758
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Townhouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
Code 20260814101723Townhouse for sale 40 sq.m. in Spain, Torrevieja, Alicante, near the seaP…
$43,587
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Agency
Dmd consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Separate corner villa with private pool, located in Los Altos, Orihela Costa, one of the mos…
$381,724
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Discover this spectacular fully renovated semi-detached house located in a quiet residential…
$422,036
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a magnificent townhouse in the Residential la Laguna residential complex with a pri…
$309,766
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Townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
For sale: a stylish and comfortable townhouse, perfect as a permanent home or a holiday retr…
$317,845
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Located in Los Altos, (next to Los Balcones). The property is built on 166 sq.m. corner plot…
$391,831
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Discover this charming townhouse that has everything you need for a comfortable family life.…
$264,688
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
$161,812
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Mata, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Located in the charming town of La Mata, this exclusive collection of townhouses offers a pr…
$945,572
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Located in the heart of Torrevieja, this cozy townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms co…
$288,845
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
In the bustling coastal town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers 10 mod…
$577,806
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Located in the heart of Torrevieja, this cozy 3-bedroom and 1.5-bathroom townhouse offers th…
$288,845
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Spacious 3-Bedroom Townhouse with Garden, Solarium, and Excellent Amenities This fully ren…
$406,802
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
In the vibrant coastal city of Torrevieja, this unique residential complex offers 10 modern-…
$635,713
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Excellent Location and Mediterranean LifestyleSituated in an excellent location, just 200 me…
$367,413
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
This renovated house is located in the famous residential area of Los Balcones – Los Altos d…
$264,688
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Duplex is offered for sale in the exclusive residential complex Coma, located in Aguas Nueva…
$404,545
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
In the bustling coastal city of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers 10 mod…
$577,806
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
3 bedroom townhouse with pool views in Los Altos . Spacious and bright semi-detached house w…
$362,856
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
We offer you a cozy bungalow on the first floor, completely renovated and ready to move in, …
$190,714
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/1
We present a townhouse in the city of Torrevieja, center area. Torrevieja is a popular Spani…
$306,298
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 239 m²
Located in the charming town of Torrevieja, this exclusive collection of townhouses offers a…
$795,664
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN LOS ALTOS, TORREVIEJA Key Ready New townhouse in Los Altos located …
$383,691
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Located in Los Altos, (next to Los Balcones). The property is built on a corner plot of 225 …
$391,831
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
In the bustling coastal city of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers 10 mod…
$577,806
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
A bright and beautifully renovated townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms is ideally loca…
$287,805
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
This three-bedroom and three-bathroom duplex is located in the exclusive residential area of…
$376,805
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