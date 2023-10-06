Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Torrevieja, Spain

Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good cond…
€159,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Torrevieja, La Mata district.…
€190,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse with gym and large solarium in Torrevieja. The townhouse in three floors …
€117,260
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale in the center of Torrevieja.The townhouse in three floors in normal condi…
€132,260
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
One-floor townhouse for sale in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good condition…
€132,700
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
New construction, which is located a stone's throw from the sea, opposite the beach of Kura …
€269,950
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse in a gated urbanization with a swimming pool in the popular area of Los A…
€150,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a quiet area near the lake in Torrevieja.The townhouse …
€95,260
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-level townhouse for sale in a quiet area near the lake in Torrevieja.The townhouse in …
€99,995
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
We offer you this 98m2 chalet where you can enjoy free time. The breadth of this house provi…
€199,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with garden in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
We are proud to market this quad villa in one of the prestigious Altos de la Bahía residence…
€210,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with garden in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The house is distributed over two floors and offers us 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious l…
€194,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with terrace, with storage room in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with terrace, with storage room
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Fantastic southeast facing duplex in La Siesta with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. In addition,…
€132,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with central heating
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Townhouses in a Well Located Complex in Torrevieja Alicante The chic houses are loca…
€269,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Impressive villa located on the 1st line of Kalas de Torrevieja, south of Costa Blanca. The …
€320,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Three-storey semi-detached house with garden in Citrus Partial Plan. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 fu…
€155,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Chance!! Townhouse located in a quiet area next to the natural area of the Torrevieja lagoon…
€109,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
ALICANTE-REALESTATE PRESENTS, semi-detached house completely renovated and with the possibil…
€125,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Alicante-realestate offers you this single-family house with five bedrooms and two bathrooms…
€290,000
3 room townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
It is a semi-detached duplex in a private urbanization with green areas and a community pool…
€159,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Two-storey semi- detached house for sale, located in Los Frutales, Torrevieja . The house is…
€149,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Three-level semi- detached house for sale, near La Mata Beach in Torreblanca, Torrevieja . O…
€199,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the bright two-story townhouse in a beautiful residential complex in the city of…
€87,500
Townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Semi- detached house for sale on two floors with sea views in the Panorama urbanization in T…
€110,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Terraced house in an urbanization "Fausto" with communal pool in Aguas Nuevas, Torrevieja (A…
€150,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new tenement house in a closed residential complex in Pilar de la Oradada.City …
€289,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN LOS ALTOS, TORREVIEJA~ ~ Key Ready New townhouse in Los Altos located…
€330,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Semi- detached house for sale with various terraces, it is located on the corner of Urb. Tor…
€129,921
