Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Murcia
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Murcia, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Murcia, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Stylish Townhouses in Golf Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Murcia Townhouses are situ…
€270,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Murcia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Stylish Townhouses in Golf Complex with Rich Social Facilities in Murcia Townhouses are situ…
€220,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA~ ~ New Build residential of beautiful to…
€220,000
3 room townhouse in Murcia, Spain
3 room townhouse
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA~ ~ New Build residential of beautifultow…
€270,000
3 room townhouse in Murcia, Spain
3 room townhouse
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA~ ~ New Build residential of beautifultow…
€270,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA~ ~ New Build residential of beautiful to…
€220,000
3 room townhouse in Murcia, Spain
3 room townhouse
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA~ ~ New Build residential of beautifultow…
€270,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA~ ~ New Build residential of beautiful to…
€220,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with storage room in Murcia, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with storage room
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA New Build residential of beautifultownh…
€257,800
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with public pool in Murcia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with public pool
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN ALTOANA GOLF RESORT, MURCIA New Build residential of beautiful town…
€195,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with utility room, with solarium in Murcia, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with utility room, with solarium
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
2 beds townhouse into a golf course near Balsicas. 2 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms brand new & key…
€85,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with central heating, with alarm system in Murcia, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with central heating, with alarm system
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
3 beds townhouse in Sierra Golf . Spacious 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms townhouse in the golf co…
€89,900

Properties features in Murcia, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir