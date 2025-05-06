Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Dolores
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses in Dolores, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Floor 45/2
We present a new modern townhouse in the city of Dolores.The townhouse has three levels and …
$289,792
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new modern townhouse in the city of Dolores.Townhouse has three levels and a to…
$313,670
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 87 m²
Modern Townhouses in Dolores with comunal pool Contemporary Homes Designed for Comfort and …
$294,026
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN DOLORES New Build Residential Complex of townhouses and semi-detach…
$301,456
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Complex of luxury quads in Dolores. Newly built homes with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, toilet, …
$343,445
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 87 m²
Modern Townhouses in Dolores with comunal pool Contemporary Homes Designed for Comfort and …
$294,026
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED HOUSES IN DOLORES New Build Residential Complex of townhouses and s…
$387,586
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
New Build Quads and Townhouses in Dolores This modern residential development in Dolores fe…
$458,726
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Discover this modern development in Dolores, Alicante, which offers newly built quad villas …
$481,205
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Consisting of different phases, all villas have 3 bedrooms. Most of the villas have a large …
$430,897
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Discover this exclusive development of newly built semi-detached villas in Dolores, Alicante…
$473,854
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go