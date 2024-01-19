UAE
71 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
4
3
3
409 m²
2
3 Bedroom Luxury New Build Townhouses in Calahonda, Mijas This lovely development is located…
€980,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
4
3
2
136 m²
2
Spacious Townhouses with 3 Bedrooms in Ideal Location in Fuengirola The townhouses are situa…
€620,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
5
4
3
171 m²
2
We present the townhouse in a modern style in a beautiful modern residential complex in the …
€355,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
4
3
2
137 m²
2
South-Oriented Townhouses with Gardens in La Cala de Mijas Málaga The townhouses for sale in…
€477,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
5
4
3
139 m²
Brand New Villas with Energy Efficient Design and Private Pools in Mijas This development co…
€525,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
San Roque, Spain
5
4
3
143 m²
2
Townhouses in Complex with Pool and Garden Close to Golf Course in San Roque Cadiz The townh…
€471,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
5
4
3
158 m²
2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
4
3
3
142 m²
2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€799,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Caleta de Velez, Spain
4
3
3
99 m²
2
Exclusively Designed Townhouses in Torre del Mar Houses for sale in Costa del Sol are locate…
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
4
3
3
131 m²
2
Luxurious Townhouses Offering Exclusive Life Style in the Rich Complex in Mijas Luxurious to…
€585,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Manilva, Spain
4
3
2
124 m²
3
Brand New Sea and Gibraltar View Townhouses in Manilva with Private Garages The houses are l…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
4
3
3
162 m²
3
Contemporary 3 Bedroom Townhouses in Estepona This new development is located in the municip…
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
4
3
3
151 m²
3
3 Bedroom Townhouses Next to the Golf Course in Estepona This project of townhouses is locat…
€389,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
5
4
3
110 m²
2
Spacious Modern Townhouses by the Beach in Manilva This new residential development is locat…
€418,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
4
3
2
95 m²
2
Spacious Modern Townhouses by the Beach in Manilva This new residential development is locat…
€337,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
3
2
2
84 m²
2
Spacious Modern Townhouses by the Beach in Manilva This new residential development is locat…
€289,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
5
4
3
169 m²
2
3 and 4 Bedroom Functional Townhouses in Mijas Costa Houses are located right next to the go…
€634,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
4
3
2
169 m²
2
3 and 4 Bedroom Functional Townhouses in Mijas Costa Houses are located right next to the go…
€675,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
5
4
3
212 m²
2
Contemporary Design Properties with Sea View in Rincon de la Victoria Properties for sale in…
€635,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
4
3
2
150 m²
2
Contemporary Design Properties with Sea View in Rincon de la Victoria Properties for sale in…
€460,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Caleta de Velez, Spain
4
3
2
124 m²
2/2
Spacious 3-Bedroomed Houses in a Complex Close to Sea in Velez-Malaga The stylish houses are…
€359,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nerja, Spain
4
3
3
149 m²
4/4
2 or 3-Bedroom Houses with Great Private Gardens and Solarium in Nerja Nerja is an emblemati…
€645,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with parking
Marbella, Spain
4
3
3
130 m²
2
Contemporary Energy-Efficient Townhouses in a Demanded Area of Marbella The municipality of …
€702,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
4
3
4
677 m²
4
3 Bedroom State-of-Art Houses in the Prime Location of Marbella Houses for sale in Marbella …
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
La Herradura, Spain
5
3
3
248 m²
Properties with Private Pool and Private Garden in Almuñécar La Herradura La Herradura is pa…
€650,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
3
2
2
100 m²
Stylish Mediterranean Houses with 2 Bedrooms in Exclusive Resort in Almeria Stylish houses a…
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
5
4
3
163 m²
2
Modern New Build Townhouses with Spectacular Views in Manilva This brand-new residential pro…
€435,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
4
3
3
121 m²
2
Modern New Build Townhouses with Spectacular Views in Manilva This brand-new residential pro…
€341,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
4
3
3
162 m²
3
3 Bedroom Spacious Townhouses With Lovely Nature Views in a Golf Area in Mijas The project i…
€585,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Malaga, Spain
4
3
3
124 m²
2/2
New Townhouses and Semi-Detached Houses in Malaga Costa del Sol The complex is located in Ma…
€403,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
