3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 409 m²
Number of floors 2
3 Bedroom Luxury New Build Townhouses in Calahonda, Mijas This lovely development is located…
€980,000
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Townhouses with 3 Bedrooms in Ideal Location in Fuengirola The townhouses are situa…
€620,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Pulpi, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Pulpi, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
We present the townhouse in a modern style in a beautiful modern residential complex in the …
€355,000
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 2
South-Oriented Townhouses with Gardens in La Cala de Mijas Málaga The townhouses for sale in…
€477,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Brand New Villas with Energy Efficient Design and Private Pools in Mijas This development co…
€525,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with parking
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouses in Complex with Pool and Garden Close to Golf Course in San Roque Cadiz The townh…
€471,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€950,000
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€799,000
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Caleta de Velez, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Caleta de Velez, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusively Designed Townhouses in Torre del Mar Houses for sale in Costa del Sol are locate…
€390,000
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Townhouses Offering Exclusive Life Style in the Rich Complex in Mijas Luxurious to…
€585,000
3 bedroom townthouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Manilva, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 3
Brand New Sea and Gibraltar View Townhouses in Manilva with Private Garages The houses are l…
€450,000
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary 3 Bedroom Townhouses in Estepona This new development is located in the municip…
€340,000
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
3 Bedroom Townhouses Next to the Golf Course in Estepona This project of townhouses is locat…
€389,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Manilva, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Modern Townhouses by the Beach in Manilva This new residential development is locat…
€418,000
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Manilva, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Modern Townhouses by the Beach in Manilva This new residential development is locat…
€337,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Manilva, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Modern Townhouses by the Beach in Manilva This new residential development is locat…
€289,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
3 and 4 Bedroom Functional Townhouses in Mijas Costa Houses are located right next to the go…
€634,000
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
3 and 4 Bedroom Functional Townhouses in Mijas Costa Houses are located right next to the go…
€675,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Floor 2
Contemporary Design Properties with Sea View in Rincon de la Victoria Properties for sale in…
€635,000
3 bedroom townthouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
Contemporary Design Properties with Sea View in Rincon de la Victoria Properties for sale in…
€460,000
3 bedroom townthouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Caleta de Velez, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Caleta de Velez, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious 3-Bedroomed Houses in a Complex Close to Sea in Velez-Malaga The stylish houses are…
€359,000
3 bedroom townthouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nerja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nerja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Floor 4/4
2 or 3-Bedroom Houses with Great Private Gardens and Solarium in Nerja Nerja is an emblemati…
€645,000
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with parking in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with parking
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary Energy-Efficient Townhouses in a Demanded Area of Marbella The municipality of …
€702,000
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 677 m²
Number of floors 4
3 Bedroom State-of-Art Houses in the Prime Location of Marbella Houses for sale in Marbella …
€4,50M
3 bedroom townthouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in La Herradura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
La Herradura, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Properties with Private Pool and Private Garden in Almuñécar La Herradura La Herradura is pa…
€650,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Stylish Mediterranean Houses with 2 Bedrooms in Exclusive Resort in Almeria Stylish houses a…
€265,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Manilva, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern New Build Townhouses with Spectacular Views in Manilva This brand-new residential pro…
€435,000
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Manilva, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern New Build Townhouses with Spectacular Views in Manilva This brand-new residential pro…
€341,000
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
3 Bedroom Spacious Townhouses With Lovely Nature Views in a Golf Area in Mijas The project i…
€585,000
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/2
New Townhouses and Semi-Detached Houses in Malaga Costa del Sol The complex is located in Ma…
€403,000
