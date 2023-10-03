Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Spain

Region of Murcia
99
Andalusia
76
Torrevieja
63
Pilar de la Horadada
59
la Marina Baixa
54
Orihuela
47
Catalonia
33
el Baix Vinalopo
26
38 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Discover Ophelia 4, a true gem nestled in the heart of Marbella's prestigious Golden Mile, w…
€1,79M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€889,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€799,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Welcome to a dreamlike place in San Pedro de Alcántara: Semarango 18, a Townhouse that defin…
€1,40M
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Caleta de Velez, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Caleta de Velez, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusively Designed Townhouses in Torre del Mar Houses for sale in Costa del Sol are locate…
€370,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Townhouses Offering Exclusive Life Style in the Rich Complex in Mijas Luxurious to…
€585,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Manilva, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 3
Brand New Sea and Gibraltar View Townhouses in Manilva with Private Garages The houses are l…
€513,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary 3 Bedroom Townhouses in Estepona This new development is located in the municip…
€348,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
3 Bedroom Townhouses Next to the Golf Course in Estepona This project of townhouses is locat…
€389,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Manilva, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Modern Townhouses by the Beach in Manilva This new residential development is locat…
€418,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Manilva, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Modern Townhouses by the Beach in Manilva This new residential development is locat…
€337,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Manilva, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Modern Townhouses by the Beach in Manilva This new residential development is locat…
€289,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Floor 2
Contemporary Design Properties with Sea View in Rincon de la Victoria Properties for sale in…
€635,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
Contemporary Design Properties with Sea View in Rincon de la Victoria Properties for sale in…
€460,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 677 m²
Number of floors 4
3 Bedroom State-of-Art Houses in the Prime Location of Marbella Houses for sale in Marbella …
€4,50M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 3
2 Bedroom Key-Ready Mediterranean Style House in Las Ramblas Orihuela The key-ready house is…
€190,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
3 Bedroom Spacious Townhouses With Lovely Nature Views in a Golf Area in Mijas The project i…
€585,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Malaga, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/2
New Townhouses and Semi-Detached Houses in Malaga Costa del Sol The complex is located in Ma…
€403,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Golf Front Townhouses in Mijas in a Sought-After Area This sophisticated residential…
€725,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Golf Front Townhouses in Mijas in a Sought-After Area This sophisticated residential…
€475,000
3 room townhouse with garden, with mountain view, with public pool in Busot, Spain
3 room townhouse with garden, with mountain view, with public pool
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
€230,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with mountain view in Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with mountain view
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
€186,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, in good condition in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, in good condition
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
In the centre of the beautiful town of Benijófar is currently created a modern style&nb…
€169,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with mountain view in Almoradi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nuev…
€245,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Partially renovated semi-detached house for sale located in the Doña Inés urbanization on th…
€137,260
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in San Roque, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale this modern townhouse in La Finca de Sotogrande, a new development of townhouses wi…
€525,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, in good condition in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, in good condition
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Townhouse in Alicante, Gran Alacant area , Puerto Marino urbanization. If you want to have …
€199,900
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Monforte del Cid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
New construction of semi-detached houses in Alicante in Monforte del Cid ( Elche ) near the …
€220,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Beautiful duplex fully furnished, located two km. Beach Shipwrecked, in a very quiet environ…
€190,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with yard in Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with terrace, with yard
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Closed townhouse complex in Benaavis. The complex consists of 10 townhouses in a protected …
€275,000

