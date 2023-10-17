Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

3 room townhouse with balcony, with garden, with storage room in Las Escalericas, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with garden, with storage room
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Cozy villa with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Las Filipinas, Oriuela Costa. Ideal for golf a…
€235,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with storage room in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with storage room
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
TURNKEY SEMI TOWNHOUSES IN A QUIET RURAL ENVIRONMENT !!!. . 2 and 3 bedroom homes, with high…
€139,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with public pool in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with public pool
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
TURNKEY TOWNHOUSES IN A QUIET RURAL ENVIRONMENT !!!. . 2 and 3 bedroom homes, with high qual…
€133,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, in good condition, with fireplace in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, in good condition, with fireplace
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
If you are looking for a property in Spain in a quiet place between orange groves and about …
€139,000
3 room townhouse in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
The Costa Blanca and its micro climate offer the quality of life of the highest in Europe. T…
€184,000
3 room townhouse in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
The Costa Blanca and its micro climate offer the quality of life of the highest in Europe. T…
€181,000
3 room townhouse in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
The Costa Blanca and its micro climate offer the quality of life of the highest in Europe. T…
€168,000
