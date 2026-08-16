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Townhouses in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

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10 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Located in the heart of the prestigious San Miguel de Salinas, this beautifully renovated an…
$230,013
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
This charming house is located in a very quiet area, just a few steps from schools, supermar…
$226,539
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Townhouse 7 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Large 7 bedroom semidetached villa in San Miguel . Spacious corner semi-detached house of 40…
$406,802
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom townthouse in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The elegant, fully renovated townhouse offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 modern bathrooms. Th…
$264,688
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a spacious townhouse in the city of San Miguel de Salinas.San Miguel de Salinas i…
$334,038
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful renovated townhouse in a wonderful urbanization located just outside of San Miguel…
$264,688
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom townthouse in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a two-story townhouse in the city of San Miguel de Salinas in the gated urbanizat…
$206,896
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
If you are looking for a property in Spain in a quiet place between orange groves and about …
$149,651
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
TURNKEY TOWNHOUSES IN A QUIET RURAL ENVIRONMENT !!!. . 2 and 3 bedroom homes, with high qual…
$143,192
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
TURNKEY SEMI TOWNHOUSES IN A QUIET RURAL ENVIRONMENT !!!. . 2 and 3 bedroom homes, with high…
$149,651
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