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Townhouses in Badajoz, Spain

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3 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Medina de las Torres, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Medina de las Torres, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Charming Family Townhouse in One of Atalaya’s Most Exclusive Developments – Just Minutes fro…
$754 515
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3 bedroom townthouse in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
House on the ground floor with a roof, a great opportunity to buy a house with great potenti…
$183 323
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Helechosa de los Montes, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Beautiful house in the historical center of Estepona, surrounded by all the necessary servic…
$265 764
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Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
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Properties features in Badajoz, Spain

with Terrace
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Luxury
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