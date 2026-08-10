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Townhouses in Estepona, Spain

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38 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Beautiful modern townhouse with a large garden and private rooftop terrace with awesome pano…
$892,416
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Amazing townhouse with fully fitted kitchen, private rooftop terrace and panoramic sea views…
$688,046
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Stunning new modern townhouses with sea views located on the New Golden Mile, Estepona. The …
$451,983
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Fantastic corner townhouse with fully fitted kitchen, large terraces, private garage, with s…
$682,369
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Townhouses with Private Pools in an Exclusive Location of Estepona This new project i…
$1,20M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 2/2
Fantastic duplex penthouse with large roof terrace, stunning sea views and access to communi…
$581,912
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 364 m²
Wake up to uninterrupted Mediterranean views in frontline beach Estepona, where privacy, arc…
$4,01M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
Mediterranean Homes with Community Pool in Estepona Spain Between the Mediterranean Sea and …
$855,825
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Ready to Move Townhouses in Estepona Costa del Sol with Exclusive Pools, Spa, Gym and Garden…
$553,799
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 364 m²
Townhouse with Direct Sea Access in Estepona Estepona is one of the Costa del Sol’s most sou…
$4,06M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
!!! NEW ON THE MARKET!!! Beautiful four-story townhouse, with three large rooms, located in…
$765,237
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Enviably Positioned Elite Luxury Renovated Townhouse Immaculately presented, situated First …
$864,791
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Located in the sought-after frontline beach development of Bahía Azul in Estepona West, this…
$574,593
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3 bedroom townthouse in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
The 3-bedroom townhouse includes a veranda and a solarium with a gazebo, a private garden an…
$370,891
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Estepona, Malaga~750m from Rada beach Duplex / townhouse of 120 m², has 3 bedrooms, living r…
$406,679
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3 bedroom townthouse in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bel Air, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the prestigious urbanization of Villas de los Jaralillos in El Paraíso, this spec…
$893,811
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Charming townhouse with sea and mountain views near Atalaya Golf! This unique and charact…
$393,509
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3 bedroom townthouse in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Townhouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms in Cancelada (Estepona) with a stunning solarium on the roo…
$414,812
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Townhouse in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
Area 202 m²
New Development: Prices from € 370,000 to € 476,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$366,595
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3 bedroom townthouse in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bel Air, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Amazing reform opportunity to purchase a three-bedroom, spacious beachside townhouse, locate…
$532,804
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3 bedroom townthouse in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Townhouse with sea views, located in the Costalita area, 100 meters from the beach. The hous…
$649,508
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Frontline Estepona 50 state-of-the-art townhouses with 2, 3, 4 or 5 bedrooms, sizes from 319…
$2,50M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
New modern townhouses located in the Canselada area on the New Golden Mile. The complex cons…
$395,050
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Here is an opportunity to own one of the best townhouses in the new building project “The Is…
$2,66M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
RESALE 3 bedroom townhouse in the Frontline beach Estepona complex of 50 properties with 2, …
$2,50M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bel Air, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Elegant 3-Bedroom Townhouse with Private Garden in Gated Community – Steps from the Sea & Fu…
$695,315
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3 bedroom townthouse in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bel Air, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Step into your coastal sanctuary in the heart of El Saladillo, where luxury living meets the…
$1,45M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Bel Air, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bel Air, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Beautiful south-facing townhouse in an exclusive gated residential complex with 24-hour secu…
$1,27M
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Townhouse in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
Area 137 m²
New Development: Prices from € 340,000 to € 340,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built siz…
$336,871
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to luxury living epitomized in this exquisite 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse, compl…
$713,888
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